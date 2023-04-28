Aerospace engineers acquitted in labor-related antitrust prosecution

Summary

(Reuters) - A Connecticut federal judge on Friday acquitted six aerospace engineering managers charged with conspiring to restrict employee hiring and recruitment, in a ruling that marked another loss for the U.S. Justice Department in its series of labor-related antitrust prosecutions.

U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in Bridgeport federal court ruled at the end of a weeks-long trial before any jury verdict.

The ruling was the fourth trial loss in about a year for prosecutors in a labor-focused criminal antitrust case.

The defendants in the Connecticut case included a former manager at Raytheon Technologies Corp subsidiary Pratt & Whitney whom prosecutors described as a leader of the alleged conspiracy. Neither company was charged in the case. Raytheon declined to comment.

Defense lawyers in a court filing on Thursday attacked what they called "flawed charges that have not come close to being proven."

Bolden in his order determined that "no reasonable juror" could have concluded that competition had stopped in the market for skilled aerospace labor. The alleged hiring agreement, Bolden wrote, "had so many exceptions" that it could not have "meaningfully" carved up the labor market.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment.

Defense lawyers for Mahesh Patel, the former Pratt & Whitney manager, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The Justice Department's nascent effort to apply criminal antitrust laws to labor and employment practices stems from federal guidance in 2016 warning that hiring restrictions were not immune from U.S. competition law.

Jonathan Kanter, head of the Justice Department's antitrust division, has noted that federal judges refused to dismiss labor-focused criminal cases early on and instead allowed them to proceed to a jury trial.

Former Justice Department antitrust lawyer Carsten Reichel, now a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright and not involved in the Connecticut case, on Friday told Reuters that Bolden's order was "a difficult ruling for DOJ's efforts to enforce antitrust laws criminally against no-poach agreements."

The six defendants' engineering companies face a related private civil antitrust action in Connecticut federal court. More than 30 cases were filed after the criminal charges were announced in 2021.

The case is United States v. Patel, et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, No. 3:21-cr-00220-VAB.

For the United States: Carrie Syme and David Huang of the Justice Department

For Patel: Brian Spears of Spears Manning & Martini

