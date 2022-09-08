After DOJ detail, Stanford's Karlan returns to clinic, classes

Pamela Karlan, professor of Public Interest Law and co-director of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford Law School, testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Civil rights attorney Pamela Karlan has returned to Stanford Law School and is preparing for the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court term, as she resumes her work co-leading the school's high-court litigation clinic after serving on a detail at the U.S. Justice Department.

Karlan left the Justice Department's civil rights division in July, ending her supervisory role for more than a year as a principal deputy assistant attorney general. She led the 400-plus lawyer division for a few months last year before the U.S. Senate confirmed Kristen Clarke as the Biden administration's appointee.

At the Justice Department, Karlan oversaw civil rights appellate matters and coordinated responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her work at the DOJ marked a second stint there, after a detail during the Obama administration.

"The opportunity to serve at DOJ and to work in the civil rights division is the dream of a lifetime. It was a tremendous honor to be asked to go back," Karlan told Reuters on Wednesday.

She was reunited at the DOJ with some of her former Stanford law students, including Brian Boynton, acting head of the DOJ's civil division and an alum of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Karlan has taught at Stanford since 1998.

The Justice Department reimbursed $183,100 to Stanford as Karlan's annual federal salary, which the government said was comparable to the pay for a full-time senior lawyer, according to DOJ records obtained by Reuters.

Karlan's widely recognized as a progressive advocate on voting rights and LGBTQ+ matters.

She's argued nine cases at the Supreme Court, and won a landmark 2020 decision there in the case Bostock v. Clayton County that said federal civil rights law bars workplace discrimination against gay and transgender employees.

"That's obviously an issue that's percolating in a number of the states right now," Karlan said.

Karlan said Stanford's Supreme Court litigation clinic was paused while she was at the DOJ.

Visiting Stanford professor Easha Anand will team up with Karlan and fellow clinic co-director Jeffrey Fisher to supervise the law student litigation team.

The clinic doesn't yet have a case on the Supreme Court argument docket, but in June it filed a petition challenging the scope of a federal identity theft law.

