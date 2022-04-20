After rejecting COVID rule, Arizona could lose oversight of workplace safety

Summary Arizona would be first state to lose OSHA approval

Federal agency cited COVID rule, other failures

OSHA has also warned Utah, South Carolina

(Reuters) - The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday moved to revoke Arizona's ability to police workplace safety within the state after it refused to adopt a federal rule requiring COVID-19 protections for healthcare workers.

OSHA in a proposal published in the Federal Register said Arizona's failure to enforce the emergency COVID-19 rule last year was the latest in a decade-long series of instances where the state shirked its duty to adopt safety standards at least as strict as comparable federal requirements.

OSHA can cede its power to enforce workplace safety laws to states that develop their own plans, which must meet or exceed federal standards. Twenty-three states have OSHA-approved plans, and the agency has never revoked a prior approval.

Last year, OSHA had threatened to consider revoking the plans of Arizona, Utah and South Carolina after the states said they would not enforce the federal COVID-19 rule for healthcare workers. South Carolina ultimately adopted the rule, which includes requirements involving face masks, ventilation and screening and limiting patients and visitors.

The Industrial Commission of Arizona (ICA), which oversees the state's workplace safety plan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, in a statement last year called OSHA's threat to revoke approval of the state plan "a political stunt and desperate power grab." Ducey's office did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

At an October meeting, ICA officials said state law likely barred it from adopting an emergency rule drafted by OSHA until the state made its own findings that such a measure was necessary.

Arizona's state plan, which was approved by OSHA in 1985, covers most private-sector workers and all state and local government employees.

OSHA on Wednesday said that along with refusing to enforce the COVID rule, Arizona in 2012 adopted standards to protect construction workers from falls that were less strict than federal rules. And the penalties levied by the state plan are lower than OSHA fines, the agency said.

The publication of the proposal kicks off a 35-day public comment period. OSHA said it will hold a hearing on the proposal in August before making a final decision.

