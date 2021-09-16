Akin Gump nixes October office return, setting no new target

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Citing Delta, chair Kim Koopersmith said vaccinated workers were still welcome but a full return must wait

Perkins Coie and others have delayed reopening date to next year

(Reuters) - With the country still in the pandemic's grip for now, Big Law's much-anticipated return to the office keeps getting pushed back.

The latest firm to delay a mandatory return is Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, which had already postponed last month from Sept. 13 to Oct. 11. Now, citing the highly contagious Delta variant, the firm has opted not to set a date at all.

In an internal memo to all U.S. offices, Akin Gump chairperson Kim Koopersmith said Wednesday evening that a full office return would have to wait.

"We remain hopeful that things will begin to move in a better direction, and we will be able to return in the not too distant future," she wrote. Koopersmith added that voluntary office attendance for vaccinated lawyers and staff would still be supported and had been growing, a trend she encouraged.

"There is much to be gained by connecting, mentoring and feeling the camaraderie of being together," she wrote. "And with our newest class of associates beginning on Monday, there is a whole new contingent of Akin Gumpers looking to connect and learn the firm."

The firm is among a growing number that had initially planned to bring workers back to the office this month but have since pushed those plans to October or even November. A handful of others have moved their targeted reopening to 2022.

“The resurgence of the pandemic over the summer - with the highly contagious Delta variant - has caused us to postpone our planned return-to-office to January 3, 2022,” a Perkins Coie spokesman said Thursday. The firm’s previous return date was set for Oct. 4.

The Seattle-founded firm is implementing a vaccination requirement for attorneys and staff that will take effect on Oct 1. The firm has also continued its office mask mandate for attorneys, staff and visitors.

Employment law-focused Seyfarth Shaw last week also toughened its vaccine mandate following the new rules introduced by President Joe Biden to help end the pandemic, including a provision under which businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccination or weekly testing.

Cooley was one of the first law firms to announce earlier in the summer that U.S. attorneys and staff wouldn't be required to return to the office for the remainder of the year. Others that have since reportedly followed include Cahill Gordon & Reindel, Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Sanford Heisler Sharp.

