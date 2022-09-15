Akorn to pay $7.9 million to resolve Medicare fraud claims

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Related documents Drug company billed Medicare for ineligible drugs, government said Whistleblower to receive about $946,000

(Reuters) - Illinois-based generic drugmaker Akorn Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay $7.9 million to resolve claims that it caused Medicare to be billed for over-the-counter drugs that were not eligible for coverage.

The settlement, announced Wednesday by the office of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, stems from a 2021 whistleblower lawsuit. Whistleblower Albermarle LLC, an entity formed for the purpose of bringing the lawsuit, will receive about $946,000 of the recovery.

Akorn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The case centers on three drugs: anti-inflammatory cream diclofenac, antihistamine eye drop olopatadine and antihistamine nasal spray azelastine. Until recently, Akorn sold generic prescription versions of these drugs, which were eligible for Medicare reimbursement.

Dicolfenac and olopatadine became became available over the counter in February 2020, and azelastine followed in June 2021, meaning the drugs were no longer eligible for Medicare. Rollins' office said that Akorn continued to sell them with obsolete prescription labeling, resulting in false claims for reimbursement being submitted to Medicare.

According to Rollins' office, Akorn waited until early 2021 to seek to convert its dicolfenac and olopatadine to over-the-counter, and until January 2022 to withdraw its azelastine from the market, in order to increase profits.

Akorn in 2020 filed for bankruptcy after German healthcare company Fresenius SE pulled out of a deal to buy it. The company emerged from bankruptcy following a sale to its lenders.

Its former chairman and largest shareholder, Insys Therapeutics Inc founder John Kapoor, is serving a 5-1/2 year prison sentence for taking part in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe Insys' fentanyl spray Subsys. Insys filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

The case is United States ex rel Albermarle LLC v. Akorn Operating Company LLC, District of Massachusetts, No. 1:21-cv-11060.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Abraham George of the District of Massachusetts and Senior Trial Counsel Augustine Ripa of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division

For Albermarle: Gregg Shapiro of Newman & Shapiro

For Akorn: D. Jacques Smith of ArentFox Schiff

Read more:

Drugmaker Akorn files for bankruptcy protection after failed sale

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs opioid maker Insys founder's conviction appeal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.