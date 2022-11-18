Alabama urges court to revive strict ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Law firms Lightfoot, Franklin & White LLC Follow















(Reuters) - Alabama on Friday urged a federal appeals court to revive a law making it a crime to provide puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender minors that was blocked by a lower court earlier this year.

The case is one of several around the country over states' ability to restrict so-called gender-affirming care. Arkansas, Texas and Arizona have also passed laws, but only Alabama's imposes criminal penalties for violations, which can extend up to 10 years in prison.

Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour told a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the state has "broad police powers in regulating the administration of drugs" and had concluded that the risks of gender-affirming treatments, which can include loss of fertility, outweigh any benefits.

"Of course, we have a rational basis for preventing the sterilization of children," he said.

Jeff Doss of Lightfoot Franklin & White, a lawyer for families challenging the ban, said the state was trying to violate parents' "fundamental right" to make treatment decisions for their children. He also said gender-affirming treatment was the standard of care for gender dysphoria, or distress from identifying as a gender different from that assigned at birth.

"It would be the equivalent of banning the standard of care for juvenile diabetes," he said.

Barbara Schwabauer of the U.S. Department of Justice, which has intervened on the side of the families, also argued that the law discriminates on the basis of sex by prohibiting certain treatments only for one sex - for example, testosterone for children assigned female at birth.

The panel did not indicate during the arguments how they would rule.

Alabama passed the law in April, which was largely blocked the following month by U.S. District Judge Liles Burke in the Middle District of Alabama, who found that parents have the right to direct their children's medical care if it follows accepted standards. Burke left intact the law's ban on gender-affirming surgeries, which are rarely performed on minors.

Friday's argument comes just days after Arkansas lost a bid for reconsideration of an order blocking its own similar law.

Major U.S medical organizations including the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association weighed in against the Alabama law, saying it will harm transgender children.

The case is Eknes-Tucker et al v. Governor of the State of Alabama et al, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-11707.

For plaintiffs: Jeff Doss of Lightfoot Franklin & White

For Alabama: Solicitor General Edmund LaCour

For the United States: Barbara Schwabauer of the U.S. Department of Justice

