Alarm bells ringing: A look at access to justice in 2021

(Reuters) - In January, I wrote that I would be keeping an eye on the case against former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. As I expected, the case dominated courts and justice news in 2021, largely because the entire incident was captured on video. That same month, I wrote about the Black Lives Matter protests and President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, and the expected lessons that were sure to come about the near-future of our justice system in those storylines.

By July, the U.S. Supreme Court's new conservative majority had issued rulings making it harder for workers to unionize and easier for states to restrict voting, overturning a 45-year-old California regulation and further weakening the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

And by October, the high court was poised to begin one of the most momentous terms in generations, as the justices took up petitions about abortion, religious rights, gun rights and more.

Looking back, the biggest developments in the courts and access to justice space this year were generally discouraging. That said, there was some tangible progress in cities around the country, which provides a measure of optimism moving forward.

SENTENCING

A major blow to the reform movement by the court came in June when it held that certain low-level offenders couldn't have their sentences reduced under a 2018 law intended to address racial disparities in incarceration caused by nonsensical distinctions between crimes related to crack and powder cocaine in the 1994 crime bill. While the ruling was unanimous, this particular measure failed in my view because the effort was undermined by Republicans in Congress who resisted acting on the bill for a long period and proposed amendments intended to undercut its goals. After its passage, President Donald Trump’s Justice Department also interpreted the bill as excluding lower-level offenders, even though his White House had pushed for the measure to apply more broadly during a months-long public campaign.

VOTING

The following month, the court’s conservatives gutted the general anti-discrimination provision in the Voting Rights Act, ruling 6-3 that the "mere fact there is some disparity in impact does not necessarily mean that a system is not equally open."

At the state level, legislative moves to restrict voting rights in 2021 were "not only aggressive – it was also successful,” according to a report issued last week by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law. Conservative lawmakers even adopted a novel strategy: empowering partisan actors within the election process, and even to reject election results entirely, the Brennan Center said.

In November, the United Nations special rapporteur on minority issues described the state of access to the ballot in the U.S. as a “tyranny of the majority,” where the voting rights of people of color are diluted in favor of white Americans. And the Brennan Center report concluded that “this year’s tidal wave of restrictive voting legislation will continue in 2022.”

An array of other cases pending before the Supreme Court promise to be nearly as impactful.

Conservative justices left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas and have signaled their willingness to overturn women’s abortion rights altogether. At least 12 states already have “trigger laws” to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Reuters reported on Dec. 1. Such a ruling would undoubtedly diminish women’s rights, and physically endanger some women in certain parts of the country.

In addition, the court has teed up other potentially historic cases that could reinterpret principles of equal protection, or make it easier for business to challenge pro-worker employment regulations.

REFORM AND THE 1ST AMENDMENT

The Black Lives Matter protest movement has provided the very framework through which we now assess our justice system, as well as those individual, once-in-a-while cases that seem to represent a referendum on race relations for law enforcement, courts and juries – indeed, for the whole country.

The verdict in the Chauvin case was viewed by some as a turning point. I wrote in April that the outcome – a process and verdict that a majority of Americans viewed as “just” – was laudable, while noting a number of simultaneous developments that speak to how deeply engrained the problems surfaced by Floyd’s murder are.

The case drew international attention largely because of the peaceful protests. But those protests were themselves followed by the largest wave of state-level measures restricting freedom of assembly in years, according to the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law. As least 37 states introduced bills that undermine the right to peacefully protest, including some that seem plainly targeted at Black protesters.

Jilisa Milton, a Birmingham attorney and co-founder of the local Black Lives Matter chapter, told me that 2021 taught her that organizers will need to be supported going forward.

"I do have a sort of hyper-vigilance now," Milton said. "People are reacting very aggressively – both the laws and when you encounter people."

She added, "There's always a clap-back."

Most importantly, an all-out effort to pass marquee legislation in response to protesters' central demands went up in flames in October.

In retrospect, developments in 2021 leave us in a precarious moment, and many Americans are likely to see their rights and ability to access impartial justice curtailed in the near future.

REASONS FOR HOPE

On the other hand, there are clear successes that provide grounds for optimism.

First, it’s important to take continuing stock of the consciousness-raising accomplished by the protest movement. Indeed, the BLM movement has permanently changed the national conversation about race and policing, corporate diversity, education, media and even retail.

And there are other, tangible improvements to our justice systems.

Liberal cities and states continue to enact reform measures that were unthinkable just a few years ago, like new public safety initiatives in Austin, Texas and California, for example.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the DOJ’s civil rights inquiries into police practices in Minneapolis, Phoenix, Louisville, Kentucky and Mount Vernon, New York, can be directly attributed to anti-police brutality protests in those cities.

All together, there were plenty of alarm bells sounding off in 2021 with regard to courts and justice. Even so, the piecemeal nature of the reform movement seems to be more so a result of politics, rather than oppositional public sentiment.

The year brought plenty of dispiriting developments. As we look to 2022, though, it seems prudent to say: More power to the people.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

