Alex Jones' suspended lawyer asks court to let him defend client in Proud Boys sedition trial

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Related documents Norman Pattis was suspended for six months in Connecticut over the sharing of personal information of families suing Jones

Seditious conspiracy trial for another Pattis client begins this week















(Reuters) - A lawyer who was suspended from practicing law in Connecticut over the sharing of personal information of families who sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is asking a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to let him participate as a defense lawyer in a trial set to begin this week over the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Barbara Bellis in Connecticut last week suspended Norman Pattis' law license in that state for six months, after the personal medical information of families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting victims was shared with opposing counsel last year in another defamation trial in Texas. A Connecticut jury in October directed Jones to pay nearly $1 billion in damages over his past claims the Sandy Hook mass shooting was a hoax, and Bellis later tacked on an additional $473 million in punitive damages.

Pattis represented Jones in the Connecticut defamation case, where that sensitive information was under a protective order. Bellis said Pattis improperly released the records to lawyers defending Jones in Texas, where Jones lost a bid to reduce a nearly $50 million defamation verdict.

Pattis is also a defense lawyer for Joseph Biggs, a co-defendant in the government's case charging members of the far-right Proud Boys with seditious conspiracy - or conspiring to use force to overthrow or put down the U.S. government - over the siege of the Capitol building by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Biggs has pleaded not guilty. Opening arguments in that trial are expected to be held this week at the D.C. federal courthouse.

The D.C. federal court rules state that attorneys who are suspended from practicing in another jurisdiction for more than 30 days are automatically suspended from practicing there as well.

Pattis said in a court filing Sunday that he has not been notified of a suspension in D.C., and that he plans to appeal the discipline in D.C. and Connecticut.

He said he is also requesting a stay on the Connecticut court's order suspending his law license. A hearing will be held on Friday on that request, but Pattis said in the court papers that he was advised that "a stay is unlikely."

Pattis said that while Biggs has other attorneys in the case, Pattis is his "counsel of choice." The lawyer also cited the massive amount of evidence in the case, including information recently released by the select congressional committee that investigated the Capitol riots, as another reason why he should be allowed to stay on.

"I feel bad for Mr. Biggs. He’s the party who suffers as a result. In the event of a conviction, this becomes a significant issue," Pattis said in an email to Reuters.

Another attorney for Biggs, Dan Hull, did not immediately return a request for comment.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has not yet ruled on Pattis' request to participate in Biggs' trial, according to court records.

Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.