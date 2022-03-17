Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

Pfizer/BioNTech's new pediatric COVID-19 vaccine vials are seen in this undated handout photo. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS

March 17 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY.O) said on Thursday it has filed separate lawsuits in the Delaware federal court against Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), seeking damages for infringement of a patent in the manufacture and sale of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for use of its lipid nanoparticles (LNP) technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body.

Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines infringe Alnylam's patent through the use of a lipid formulated into LNPs that protect and deliver the vaccines' mRNA, the pharmaceutical firm said.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS.O) sued Moderna in the Delaware federal court last month, claiming Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine infringes its patents. read more

Alnylam said it does not intend to take action that impedes the production, sale or distribution of the vaccines.

