Amazon again loses bid for SCOTUS review on FAA exemption

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Amazon.com Inc’s second bid for review of a ruling that said the company’s “last mile” delivery drivers were exempt from having to arbitrate claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors.

The justices denied certiorari to Amazon, represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last July said drivers in Massachusetts were "engaged in interstate commerce" and thus exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act, because they were involved in the movement of goods across state lines.

The ruling allowed Amazon driver Bernard Waithaka, represented by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, to pursue a proposed class action claiming the company owes drivers in Massachusetts minimum wage payments and reimbursements for work-related expenses.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, Waithaka's lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Seattle-based Amazon and its lead lawyer, David Salmons, of Morgan Lewis.

Last August, about a month after the 1st Circuit ruling, the 9th Circuit came to the same conclusion in a nearly identical case, Rittmann v. Amazon, involving drivers in Washington. The Supreme Court denied certiorari in that case in February.

Waithaka sued Amazon in 2018, claiming drivers were actually the company's employees under Massachusetts law because Amazon controls their work and they are integral to its business.

Amazon moved to compel arbitration, arguing that Waithaka had signed an arbitration agreement that was valid under the FAA. Waithaka countered that he was exempt from the law because he delivered goods that had crossed state lines.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman in Boston agreed in 2019. He distinguished Amazon drivers from restaurant delivery drivers who are not exempt from the FAA, saying they transport food that is prepared locally and often using ingredients purchased in the local area.

Amazon appealed, arguing that Hillman's ruling undermined the FAA by making the enforceability of arbitration agreements difficult to predict, and would require courts "to draw many fine lines" between different kinds of workers.

But the 1st Circuit found that the broad term "engaged in interstate commerce" itself invited a case-by-case analysis of when it applies, and "doing so unavoidably requires the line-drawing that courts often do."

Amazon in its January cert petition told the Supreme Court that the decision had deepened a circuit split over the scope of the FAA exemption, and invited the justices to settle it.

"The FAA seeks certainty over the enforceability of arbitration agreements, not forcing parties to litigate before they can enforce a promise to arbitrate," the company's lawyers wrote.

The case is Amazon.com Inc v. Waithaka, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-1077.

For Amazon: David Salmons of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

For the plaintiffs: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan