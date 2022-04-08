Amazon calls for election re-run after workers voted for first U.S. union

The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

April 8 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a New York City warehouse voted to create the company's first U.S. union, claiming in a statement that actions by the U.S. labor board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board had no immediate comment. An attorney for the Amazon Labor Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.