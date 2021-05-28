Amazon can be liable for third party's exploding hoverboard - Calif. court

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - A second California appeals court has ruled that e-commerce giant Amazon.com LLC can be liable for a product sold through its marketplace by a third-party seller, reviving a lawsuit by a California woman who was injured when a hoverboard she bought for her son exploded.

The ruling by the 2nd Appellate District Court of Appeal on Tuesday follows another California appeals court ruling last year that Amazon could be liable for a third-party seller's product. Unlike in that case, however, the hoverboard was shipped directly from the seller, not warehoused and shipped by Amazon.

Christopher Dolan of the Dolan Law Firm, a lawyer for plaintiff Kisha Loomis, called the decision a "major victory" for California consumers.

"If this hoverboard had been sold at a local mom-and-pop sporting goods store, they could be held liable for the injuries caused by its defects," he said in a statement. "Amazon shouldn't get a pass by claiming that they are just a 'digital matchmaker.'"

Amazon declined to comment directly on the ruling but said it "invests heavily in the safety and authenticity of all products offered in our store including proactively vetting sellers and products before being listed, and continuously monitoring our store for signals of a concern."

Brendan Murphy of Perkins Coie, a lawyer for the company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In her lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Loomis alleged that the hoverboard, which was manufactured by China-based SmileTo Co and distributed in the U.S. by Forrnix Technologies, exploded a few weeks after she bought it for her son for Christmas in 2015. She said she was severely burned as she tried to fight the fire.

SmileTo and Forrnix had gone out of business, leaving only Amazon as an active defendant in the case, in which Loomis brought claims for strict liability and negligence. Judge Ralph Hofer granted judgment to Amazon, saying it merely provided advertising services by allowing the product to be listed on its website.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta, sitting as a visiting judge on the appeals court panel, wrote Tuesday that the decision was incorrect in light of the 4th District's ruling last year in Bolger v. Amazon.com, which held the company could be liable as a seller of a third party's product.

Ohta said Amazon had "placed itself squarely between" the buyer and seller. While the Bolger case involved a product that was warehoused and shipped by Amazon, through its "Fulfillment by Amazon" program, Amazon was not freed from liability simply because it did not take physical possession of the hoverboard, he said, noting that the company took Loomis' order and payment and passed them through the chain of distribution.

Justice John Shepard Wiley, in a separate concurrence, said a cost-benefit analysis supported imposing strict liability on Amazon, because "the benefits of the actions Amazon can take to minimize accidents vastly outweigh the costs of these actions to Amazon."

Justice Maria PJ Stratton joined in Ohta's opinion.

The case is Loomis v. Amazon.com LLC, Court of Appeal of the State of California, Second Appellate District, No. B297995.

