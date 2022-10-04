Amazon sues Wash. labor agency over warehouse safety fines

Summary

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has sued Washington's state labor department accusing it of unlawfully requiring the company to address alleged safety hazards at a warehouse while it is still appealing a finding that it placed workers at risk.

Amazon filed a complaint in Seattle federal court late Monday claiming the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is violating the company's constitutional due process rights by forcing it to adopt new safety measures before it has proven any wrongdoing.

The online retail giant said the federal government and most states only require employers to abate safety hazards once the administrative process is complete. But Washington law requires businesses to address violations before appeals filed with a state review board are decided.

Amazon said that means it must invest resources and disrupt its business operations or face penalties of up to $70,000 per day if it loses its appeal with the state board.

"What the Department seeks is nothing short of a fundamental redesign and retrofit of most aspects of a roughly 1.1 million square foot facility, with disruptions for employees and customers," the company's lawyers wrote.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

L&I in March said Amazon had violated state workplace safety laws by requiring employees at a Kent, Washington warehouse to perform rapid repetitive motions, increasing their risk of injury. The agency gave Amazon 60 days to adopt and implement a safety plan that addresses those risks.

The agency said Amazon previously had similar citations at three other warehouses in the state, so the violations were willful and subject to a higher $60,000 fine.

Amazon can also be fined up to $10,000 per violation for each day that it fails to abate the alleged hazards. L&I cited Amazon for seven violations at the Kent warehouse.

Advocacy groups and unions have for years criticized Amazon for the speed at which it requires workers to fill orders and its higher-than-average rates of injuries at warehouses. Those concerns have been central to union organizing campaigns at individual facilities.

Amazon has denied wrongdoing and is appealing all of the L&I's citations, with a hearing scheduled for February. In Monday's lawsuit, the company said it invested $300 million last year into safety improvements, including new technology and vehicle safety controls.

Amazon says the changes required by L&I are based on unsubstantiated allegations and a vague safety standard that offers no consistent way to measure risk and compliance.

The lawsuit claims L&I's policies are unconstitutional in general, and as applied in Amazon's case. The company is seeking to block L&I from requiring employers to address hazards before appeals are complete.

The case is Amazon.com Services LLC v. Sacks, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, No. 2:22-cv-01404.

