AMC Entertainment's $100 mln settlement snafu is cautionary tale: Judges want their say















(Reuters) - Guess who wasn't very happy about a proposed $100 million shareholder class action settlement that sought to sidestep court scrutiny of its most important provisions?

The judge overseeing the case, that’s who.

On Wednesday night, Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn of Delaware Chancery Court refused to go along with a plan that would have allowed movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings to resolve litigation over its novel equity restructuring without waiting for the judge formally to approve the settlement.

Zurn said that AMC and the shareholders who sued the company but now want to settle hadn't convinced her to ditch the procedural safeguards for class action settlements.

Delaware’s rules and case law, she said, require judges to evaluate proposed shareholder class action settlements to make sure they’re fair to all investors, not just the shareholders who brought the case. In nearly every case, Zurn said, both sides are in a hurry to wrap up settlements once they’ve reached an agreement.

But the particular circumstances of the AMC proposed deal, she said, don't justify a departure from the usual procedure for approving class action settlements.

It's not clear what this will mean for the proposed settlement, which was contingent on an accelerated process. Neither an AMC spokesperson nor AMC counsel John Neuwirth of Weil, Gotshal & Manges responded to my query. In a filing on Thursday at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it was evaluating its next steps.

Shareholder lawyer Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann declined to provide a statement on Zurn’s ruling.

By my read of Wednesday’s opinion, it seems unlikely that Zurn will permit a deal that attempts to implement major settlement provisions before completion of the requisite class action approval procedures -- notice to all of the affected shareholders, an opportunity for class members to lodge objections and a court ruling on the settlement’s overall fairness.

AMC and the settling plaintiffs sought to do just that in the agreement they announced this week. Under the terms of that now-stalled deal, AMC would have immediately completed a conversion of its deeply discounted preferred shares to common stock, which currently trades at much higher prices. Owners of pre-conversion common stock -- who allege that they are being short-changed by the preferred share conversion -- would have quickly thereafter received one newly issued share for every 7.5 shares they held before the conversion. The plaintiffs' lawyers who reached the proposed settlement with AMC said the new shares would be worth as much as $118 million.

Both sides wanted to move ahead fast. AMC is in a rush to complete the equity restructuring so it can raise capital and pay down debt. Plaintiffs' lawyers, meanwhile, told Zurn in a motion filed on Monday that a quick issuance of new stock to the pre-convergence common shareholders would lock in the value of those new shares.

But AMC and the plaintiffs were restricted by a status quo order that Zurn signed in February. That order barred AMC from completing the share conversion until the Delaware judge heard and ruled on plaintiffs’ motion to enjoin the restructuring.

In Monday’s motion, shareholders asked Zurn to lift the status quo order to allow the share conversion and new share issuance to take place right away.

The judge’s ruling on Wednesday denied that motion.

Zurn did not even bother to hold a hearing on whether to lift the status quo order before rejecting the request.

Her tart-toned ruling is a reminder of the peril of assuming that a judge will give up the power to decide if a class-wide deal passes muster. As I reported earlier this week, if the settlement had played out the way AMC and plaintiffs proposed, only two issues would have remained unresolved in the class action approval process: a release of additional shareholder claims against AMC and fees for plaintiffs' lawyers. The rest of the deal would already be a fait accompli.

Plaintiffs' lawyers told me earlier this week that Delaware courts have often approved class action settlements in which class members received benefits before a court ruling on the deal’s fairness. In fact, in one of the cases Zurn cited in her decision on Wednesday, 1989’s Barkan v. Amsted Industries, the Delaware Supreme Court affirmed Chancery Court approval of an M&A settlement in which shareholders received the benefit of an enhanced deal price before the Chancery judge weighed in.

But longstanding precedent, Zurn said, discourages settlements that circumvent Delaware class action rules to quickly deliver benefits to companies and investors. Way back in 1970, she noted, a Chancery judge refused in Chickering v. Giles to approve the settlement of a shareholder derivative suit over control of the American Cement Corp because the parties had implemented the terms of their agreement before obtaining court approval. The judge said he would not sign off on a fait accompli that sidestepped his authority.

More recently, in a 2006 case Zurn cited, former Vice Chancellor Stephen Lamb denied approval of a class action settlement based on supplemental proxy disclosures by companies sued in a shareholder M&A challenge. By the time shareholders' counsel asked for settlement approval, Lamb said, the defendants had already issued the new disclosures and the deal had closed. That timing, he said, meant he had no opportunity to decide whether the settlement was fair to the shareholder class.

The bedrock of such precedent, Zurn said, is the court’s obligation to look out for investors who are not actively involved in the litigation but whose rights are at stake in any class-wide settlement. She pointed to the Delaware Supreme Court’s 2012 decision in In re Celera Corporation to remind AMC and plaintiffs' lawyers that “court approval [should] be obtained before any settlement is consummated” in order to safeguard the rights of those absent investors.

AMC’s shareholders have been unusually vocal in Zurn’s AMC docket, which includes letters to the judge from at least a half-dozen common stock owners who are not parties in the case but are incensed about AMC’s planned share convergence. Two of the letters were written by hand.

That’s whose interests Zurn is obliged to protect. She clearly takes that responsibility seriously.

AMC stock slumps, 'APEs' jump after litigation deal











