Andy Warhol's Prince paintings could draw Supreme Court review, experts say

Estate warns fair use decision could chill "entire genre" of art

(Reuters) - A case spurred by Andy Warhol's paintings of the rock star Prince may prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to redefine what artists can legally take from others' work.

The Andy Warhol Foundation asked the court in December to overturn a decision upholding a photographer's infringement claims over the Prince paintings, saying it "casts a cloud of legal uncertainty over an entire genre of visual art."

The justices will consider at their Friday conference whether to hear the case. They could use the dispute to clear up confusion about when artists' use of others' work is transformative enough under the copyright doctrine known as fair use to protect them from copyright lawsuits.

Photographer Lynn Goldsmith took pictures of Prince for Newsweek in 1981. Warhol later made several unlicensed works that recreated one of her photos, which Goldsmith sued over in 2016.

Last March, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Goldsmith that Warhol's paintings had not made fair use of her photo, allowing her case to proceed.

A Manhattan federal judge had originally found Warhol's works transformed Goldsmith's portrayal of Prince as a "vulnerable human being" into an "iconic, larger-than-life figure."

But the 2nd Circuit said a transformative work must have a "fundamentally different and new artistic purpose and character," and Warhol's paintings were "much closer to presenting the same work in a different form."

Harvard University School of Law professor Rebecca Tushnet, who led a group of copyright professors on a brief supporting the foundation's petition, told Reuters the case has "all the necessary bells and whistles" for Supreme Court review.

The 2nd Circuit "tried to distinguish most of its previous cases in ways that really made no sense" and "generate a ton of uncertainty, especially for art," she said.

Kate Lucas, an attorney at Grossman who specializes in art law, said the Supreme Court may also want to head off potential confusion around its fair-use ruling for Google last year in a software dispute with Oracle, in which the justices foundGoogle made fair use of Oracle's software code in the Android operating system.

Lucas said the justices could be concerned about the 2nd Circuit's suggestion that their decision in Google/Oracle is of "limited use" in copyright cases that do not involve software.

"It's also possible that the court has been seeing different circuits struggling with these concepts for a while now, and may decide it's time to provide some clarity," she said.

The Warhol Foundation's attorney Roman Martinez of Latham & Watkins told Reuters he hopes the court will take up the case "to reaffirm its longstanding support for the fair use doctrine and free artistic expression."

Goldsmith's attorney Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the last times the high court addressed fair use in an artistic context was in 1994, when it unanimously decided that rap group 2 Live Crew's parody of Roy Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman" made fair use of the original.

The case is Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc v. Goldsmith, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-869.

For the foundation: Andrew Gass, Samir Deger-Sen and Roman Martinez of Latham & Watkins

For Goldsmith: Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly

