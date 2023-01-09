Appeals court delivers another crushing win for insurers over COVID biz interruption

Summary

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on issued its first decisionon business-income interruption insurance coverage for losses caused by temporary Covid-19 shutdown orders, affirming 14 lower-court rulings for insurers by federal courts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The 3rd Circuit joined 10 other federal appeals courts Friday in holding that restrictions on the use of property, unaccompanied by “a distinct, demonstrable, and physical alteration of its structure,” do not trigger coverage under all-risk commercial property insurance policies.

“The Court empathizes with the difficulties that the businesses faced during the pandemic,” Chief Circuit Judge Michael Chagares wrote for the panel. “Our role, however, is to determine whether the policies provide coverage for the businesses’ losses, and we conclude that there is no coverage under the circumstances here.”

Attorneys who argued for the policyholders and the insurers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Laura Foggan of Crowell & Moring, who filed an amicus brief for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association and National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, called the decision “a resounding victory, finding no ambiguity or room for doubt.”

The business owners had argued that the policies and law were on their side or, at a minimum, were ambiguous, particularly in light of two decisions issued by Pennsylvania’s en banc appellate court on Nov. 30 – one for the insurer, the other for the policyholder. They urged the 3rd Circuit to seek guidance from the states’ high courts.

The 3rd Circuit declined, saying it had “carefully reviewed” the Nov. 30 decisions itself and concluded the policies in the 14 federal cases “are unambiguous and do not cover the businesses’ losses.”

Of the 12 federal courts with jurisdiction to hear Covid-coverage appeals, 11 have now ruled in the insurers’ favor. (The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has not yet ruled.) Policyholders' lawyers, however, say the federal courts have misinterpreted state law and that the battles are just starting in the state supreme courts.

The 3rd Circuit’s decision is binding on federal courts applying Pennsylvania and New Jersey law. It will also reactivate what’s left of the multidistrict litigation against Erie Insurance Group. U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak in Pittsburgh ruled in October that Erie’s policies didn’t cover losses from the Covid-19 pandemic and related government shut-down orders; however, he agreed to put the rest of the case, including the plaintiffs’ claims of bad-faith and unfair trade practices, on hold to await the decision published Friday.

The lead case is Rhonda H. Wilson, Law Offices v. USI Insurance Service, Hartford Casualty Ins. Co., 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-3124.

For appellant businesses: Rhonda Wilson, pro se; Walter Andrews of Hunton Andrews Kurth (for Boulevard Carroll Entertainment Group); Daniel Dugan of Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci (for Toppers Salon & Health Spa); James Martin of Reed Smith (for 1 S.A.N.T.); Brian O'Toole of Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello (for The Eye Care Center of New Jersey, In the Park Chateau Caterers); Christian Perrucci of Florio Perrucci Steinhardt Cappelli Tipton & Taylor (for 4431 Inc.); and others

For the appellee insurers: David Roth of Wiggin & Dana (for Hartford Casualty and Twin City Fire Ins. Co.; argued for all insurers); Christopher Leise of White and Williams (for USI Insurance Service); Sarah Gordon of Steptoe & Johnson (for Admiralty Indemnity), and others











