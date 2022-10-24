Appeals court in Mar-a-Lago documents case to resume livestreaming

Summary Court resumes live audio stream of most arguments on Tuesday

11th Circuit was lone federal appeals court not streaming















(Reuters) - The only federal appeals court to stop livestreaming arguments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday reversed course and said it would stream audio online for nearly all cases going forward starting on Tuesday.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision came as it prepares to hear the U.S. Department of Justice's appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

In a notice posted on its website, the 11th Circuit said oral arguments held in open court in most cases would now be streamed from all court locations, which include Atlanta, Georgia and Miami and Tampa, Florida.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"This announcement couldn't have come at a better time, as media and nonprofit groups were preparing a major push to request livestreaming for the spate of cases over the Mar-a-Lago documents," said Gabe Roth, founder of judicial reform group Fix the Court.

The court has expedited the DOJ's appeal of a decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to appoint a special master to review thousands of documents the FBI seized during a search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. It has not yet scheduled arguments. Briefing will be completed by Nov. 17.

The 11th Circuit had, like many of its peers, begun livestreaming audio of arguments after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, as lawyers began arguing their cases remotely amid government lockdown orders.

But with the arrival of vaccines and the resumption of lawyers appearing in court in person, the 11th Circuit months ago stopped regularly streaming arguments, in contrast to the 12 other federal appeals courts that kept doing so.

The U.S. Supreme Court in September had likewise decided to maintain a live audio feed even as it welcomed the public back into its courtroom.

The 11th Circuit is the third federal appeals court to announce a permanent livestreaming policy, Fix the Court said. The rest allow audio on an ad hoc basis, it said.

The other two courts that have permanent livestreaming policies are the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which both regularly streamed arguments pre-pandemic.

The 9th Circuit is the only federal appellate court to stream video rather than just audio.

Read more:

U.S. Supreme Court to continue audio live stream of arguments

N.Y., California and other circuit courts re-open to public

Livestreaming of federal appellate arguments may outlive pandemic, judiciary says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.