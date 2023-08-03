Appeals court revives whistleblower case accusing Bausch of patent abuse

The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is pictured in San Francisco, California February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Companies District judge had dismissed the case, finding it restated public information

9th Circuit says earlier public disclosures did not include 'full picture'

Aug 3 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Bausch Health Companies Inc of fraudulently obtaining patents on its ulcerative colitis drug Apriso, causing artificially high prices to be charged to Medicare and Medicaid.

A three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the whistleblower, patent lawyer Zachary Silbersher of the law firm Kroub Silbersher & Kolmykov, was not merely repeating publicly available information in his lawsuit, as a lower-court judge had found.

A lawyer for Silbersher, Tejinder Singh of Sparacino, declined to comment. Bausch and its lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Apriso is an extended release formulation of the compound mesalamine, first sold in the United States in 2008. Apriso generated between $200 million and $300 million in annual sales for Bausch Health, which was previously known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, before generic versions launched in 2019.

Bausch acquired the rights to the drug in 2015 when it bought Salix Pharmaceuticals.

In 2018, Silbersher sued Bausch under the False Claims Act, a federal law allowing individuals to bring so-called qui tam lawsuits against companies for fraud on behalf of the government.

He said Bausch fraudulently obtained patents on Apriso from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by concealing earlier research and patents that made its invention obvious. Silbersher had earlier represented a generic drug company in successfully challenging the validity of one of Bausch's patents.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco dismissed the case, saying that Silbersher could not sue as a whistleblower because he had simply restated information from public patent proceedings and from a news article.

But U.S. Circuit Judge Gabriel Sanchez, writing for Thursday's 9th Circuit panel, said that none of the earlier public information clearly stated a fraud claim against Bausch,

"In sum, the scattered qualifying public disclosures each contain a piece of the puzzle, but none shows the full picture," Sanchez wrote. "In his qui tam action, Silbersher filled the gaps by putting together the material elements of the allegedly fraudulent scheme."

Sanchez was joined by Circuit Judge Mary Schroeder and U.S. District Judge John Antoon of the Middle District of Florida, a visiting judge on the court.

Silbersher has filed similar lawsuits against other companies, with mixed results. One against AbbVie Inc was dismissed last year, while another against Johnson & Johnson survived a dismissal motion.

The case is Silbersher v. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International inc et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16176.

For Silbersher: Tejinder Singh of Sparacino

For Valeant: Moez Kaba of Hueston Hennigan

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York

