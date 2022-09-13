Appeals court will weigh reviving federal employee vaccine mandate

A worker holds up a sign to signal their station needs more vaccine doses as people receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday will urge a federal appeals court to allow its mandate requiring federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 to take effect.

The full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in New Orleans, is considering whether to reverse a 2-1 April ruling by a three-judge panel allowing enforcement of the mandate. The full court put the mandate back on hold until it hears the case.

The U.S. Department of Justice and an attorney for the employees challenging the mandate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Joe Biden last September said he would require about 3.5 million government workers to get vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021 if they did not qualify for a religious or medical exemption, or face discipline or firing.

A group of federal employees called Feds for Medical Freedom promptly sued, arguing that no federal law gave Biden authority to issue the mandate and that it was arbitrary and capricious.

A Texas federal judge agreed and blocked the mandate in January, but the 5th Circuit panel that revived it said the employees had to go through an administrative procedure to challenge the mandate before suing in court under the federal Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA).

The scope of the CSRA is the key issue the full court will consider. The employees have argued that the law applies only when an individual employee is challenging an adverse action, such as termination, and not to pre-enforcement challenges to workplace rules. The government has countered that the CSRA bars such pre-enforcement challenges altogether.

The administration has said in court filings that the vaccine requirement is a reasonable measure to ensure workplace safety and prevent disruptions caused by COVID.

The case is one of several over federal vaccine mandates.

In mid-January, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for employees of large businesses, but allowed a separate federal vaccine requirement for workers at healthcare facilities.

A third major vaccine requirement aimed at employees of federal contractors has been blocked in parts of the country by two appeals courts, and the administration has said it will not enforce it.

The case is Feds for Medical Freedom v. Biden, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-40043.

For plaintiffs: Trent McCotter of Boyden Gray & Associates

For the government: Charles Scarborough of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division

