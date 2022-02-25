Appeals court won't punish lawyers who skirted COVID rules

Summary Federal Circuit cites novel situation, violators' 'earnest remorse'

Court threatens consequences for future violations

(Reuters) - Three attorneys who violated a Washington, D.C.-based federal appeals court's COVID-19 protocols will not face any punishment for bringing more attendees to an oral argument than they were allowed, the court said in a Friday ruling.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that the unnamed attorneys "clearly" broke its rules, but it decided not to sanction them because they "express earnest remorse, have not previously been accused of misconduct, and because this situation has not arisen before."

The three-judge panel said the court takes compliance with its COVID protocols "very seriously," and that sanctions are likely for any future violations.

The Federal Circuit has sole jurisdiction over patent appeals as well as nationwide jurisdiction over subjects including international trade and government contracts. It resumed in-person arguments in August 2021, but went remote again for January and February 2022 because of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. It plans to return to in-person arguments in March.

The court's pandemic protocols last year only allowed arguing attorneys and one other person assisting or supervising each of them to attend in-person arguments. According to the opinion, a group of four attorneys asked the court to let all of them attend their oral argument but were denied.

The four attorneys all appeared for the argument anyway, and said they intended to ask if circumstances had changed and if they could all attend. After they got to the courtroom, two of the attorneys were escorted out of the building, the decision said.

Despite not disciplining the lawyers, the Federal Circuit said they "clearly violated" its protocols, calling it "most troubling" that they decided to show up in person even though the court denied their motion just two days earlier.

U.S. Circuit Judges Timothy Dyk, Evan Wallach, and Kara Stoll wrote the opinion.

The case is In re Violation of the Revised Protocols for In-Person Arguments and Related Order, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 2022-9000.

