Armstrong Teasdale adds UK white-collar group leader in London

(Reuters) - Armstrong Teasdale said on Thursday that it's adding three attorneys in London, including Sarnjit Lal, a partner who will lead the firm's UK white-collar crime and investigations team.

According to the firm, Lal has more than two decades of experience handling fraud, criminal cases and cross-border disputes.

She previously worked at London-based Tuckers Solicitors for more than 20 years on cases investigated by enforcers including the UK’s Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority.

St. Louis-founded Armstrong Teasdale has added more than 30 white-collar criminal defense lawyers across its offices over the past three years, it said.

The firm added a UK presence in February after combining with Kerman & Co, when it brought on 50 lawyers and staff.

Along with Lal, the firm said Thursday it had hired Keziah Kissi, a solicitor also from Tuckers, for its UK white-collar team, as well as Fraser Mitchell, an associate partner, from offshore law firm Appleby.

Tuckers and Appleby did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the departures.

