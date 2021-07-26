Arnold & Porter taps partner to helm new Chicago white collar practice

The logo of law firm Arnold & Porter is seen in their office in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Law firms Firm now has 15 Windy City partners

RALEIGH, NC (Reuters) - Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer is expanding its white collar defense and investigations practice into Chicago, bringing in partner Valarie Hays from Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila to lead the group there, the firm said on Monday.

Hays had been at Riley Safer since its founding in 2016, part of a group of former Schiff Hardin partners who split to form the firm at that time. She's the second former federal prosecutor Arnold & Porter has tapped to lead a practice in the firm's Windy City office this summer, following Andre Geverola, who was director of criminal litigation at the U.S. Department of Justice before joining the firm in June.

Geverola, who splits his time between Chicago and Arnold & Porter's headquarters in Washington, D.C., leads the firm's cartel investigations practice.

Arnold & Porter expanded to Chicago in 2016 as part of the firm's merger with Kaye Scholer. Hays will be the office's 15th current partner.

Hays handles complex commercial cases and False Claims Act matters and represents individuals and companies facing government investigations and prosecutions.

She has represented public companies in the Middle East, Europe and Asia in developing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance programs and in investigating violations. Her clients have included healthcare companies and providers, energy companies, real estate developers and corporate executives in government investigations.

"With the change in the administration and coming off the effects of the pandemic, I think there's going to be generally an uptick in white collar work and, in particular, anti- corruption and FCPA matters," Hays said. She said she expects to see pandemic-related issues ranging from Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud allegations to counterfeit equipment and vaccines.

Prior to joining Schiff Hardin in 2008, Hays was an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago.

“We are delighted to welcome another former federal prosecutor to our group, and excited to expand our reach to the Chicago market," Amy Jeffress, co-chair of the Arnold & Porter’s global white collar defense and investigations practice, said in a statement. "Valarie’s skills and experience will further strengthen the deep bench of talent in our white collar defense and investigations practice, particularly at a time when we’re seeing investigations ramp up across the globe.”

Arnold & Porter isn't the only firm responding to demand for white collar practitioners. Among other recent hires, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan last week added former Justice Department criminal fraud chief Robert Zink. Earlier this month, Cooley snagged Russell Capone, who led the public corruption unit in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, for its white collar defense practice in New York.

