ATF beats back gun rights groups challenge to bump-stock ban

A bump fire stock that attaches to a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing rate is seen at Good Guys Gun Shop in Orem, Utah, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Summary

Summary Related documents Trump-era ban followed Las Vegas mass shooting

Court upholds ATF's definition of "machine gun" under federal law

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a 2019 federal rule banning so-called "bump stocks," a rapid-fire gun attachment that was used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that guns equipped with bump stocks qualify as machine guns, which federal law almost entirely bans. The decision was a setback for the Sacramento, California-based non-profit Firearms Policy Coalition and other gun rights advocacy groups that had sued to challenge the rule.

"We are disappointed but not surprised at the result," said Erik Jaffe, who represents the gun rights groups. "We think the court made a number of factual and legal errors that we plan in pointing out in further appellate proceedings."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the federal agency that oversees gun regulation, declined to comment.

Bump stocks allow a rifle's stock — the part of the gun that rests against the user's shoulder — to move on a spring. This means that, if a user pulls back continuously on the trigger, recoil will cause the gun to bounce against the user's shoulder with each round, releasing and then pulling the trigger repeatedly in rapid succession.

Former President Donald Trump had pledged to ban the devices soon after a gunman used them to shoot and kill 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017.

In December 2018, the administration announced that a rule classifying bump stock-equipped guns as machine guns. A 1986 amendment to the National Firearms Act and Gun Control Act banned nearly all sales of newly manufactured machine guns.

The gun rights groups sued the ATF in Washington, arguing that the agency lacked the authority to expand the definition of machine gun. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich denied their motion for a preliminary injunction and later granted the government summary judgment, finding the agency was entitled to deference in interpreting the definition of machine gun under federal law.

On appeal, the groups argued that bump stock guns do not qualify as machine guns because the user has to keep pulling back as the gun recoils. The panel rejected that argument.

"By this logic, we would no longer characterize even the prototypical machine gun as a 'machine gun,' given the extent of rearward pressure on the trigger required to operate it," Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins wrote. "That cannot be right."

Wilkins was joined by Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and Circuit Judge Harry Edwards.

The case is Guedes v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 21-5045.

For plaintiffs: Erik Jaffe of Schaerr Jaffe

For the government: Mark Stern of the Department of Justice

Read more:

Judge gives green light to Trump ban on gun 'bump stocks'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.