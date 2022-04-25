Atlanta TV station appeals defamation order tied to Jan. 6 news report

Workers install razor wire atop the unscalable fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the January 6th riot in Washington, U.S. January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - A television station in Atlanta, Georgia, has appealed a ruling from a Washington, D.C., judge that said it can't immediately dismiss a defamation lawsuit tied to its erroneous reporting on arrests at the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Georgia Television LLC, which broadcasts as WSB-TV, was sued last year over incorrectly reporting that a woman named Samantha Falk, 35, was among Georgia residents arrested during the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump

WSB-TV's lawyers at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on April 18 filed their appeal in the D.C. Court of Appeals, the highest local court in the District of Columbia. The station is challenging an April 1 order that denied its bid to dismiss Falk's lawsuit under an "Anti-SLAPP law" that gives defendants an avenue to quickly end certain complaints involving matters of public concern.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Robert Rigsby said in his ruling that the television station "failed to exercise ordinary care" in the news report at issue.

Falk has said that she was not in D.C. on Jan. 6 and that the incorrect report connecting her to the riot has caused her to experience financial losses and other harm.

Falk was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, in D.C. on a misdemeanor charge of possession of an unregistered firearm and later sentenced to probation. Her arrest occurred on the same day as a Trump rally. But she has said she was not in the city to attend that demonstration, according to her court filings.

The Georgia station has said it quickly corrected its report regarding the Jan. 6 riot after being told of the inaccuracy.

WSB-TV's lawyers at Kilpatrick on Monday declined to comment. Falk's case is paused pending the appeal.

Falk's lawyer, A.J. Dhali, told Reuters: "The Superior Court made the right decision. We are confident of the Superior Court decision being upheld by the Court of Appeals."

WSB-TV's lawyers told the trial judge that the station "believed the report to be accurate when posted, and worked diligently to correct it once plaintiff's attorney contacted them."

The station has denied that it acted negligently or with any malice.

The case is Falk v. Georgia Television LLC, District of Columbia Court of Appeals, No. 22-CV-273.

For plaintiff: A.J. Dhali of Dhali PLLC

For defendant: John Bergin and Thomas Clyde of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

