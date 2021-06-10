Atlantic Richfield drops Superfund SCOTUS case against Asarco

An Arco gas station in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Companies move to dismiss in light of recent ruling in Guam case

Atlantic Richfield must pay 25% of costs to clean up Montana site The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Oil and gas company Atlantic Richfield Co, a subsidiary of BP America, has abandoned a bid at the U.S. Supreme Court to dodge payment of a share of the more than $100 million mining company Asarco LLC has footed to clean up a former lead and zinc smelting site in western Montana contaminating groundwater with arsenic.

In a motion filed on Wednesday to dismiss Atlantic Richfield's petition for writ of certiorari, the two companies cited a recent ruling by the high court presenting similar legal issues, Guam v. United States, to explain their request. Atlantic Richfield was seeking review of a lower court decision that put it on the hook for a quarter of the costs to remediate the Montana site. Both companies have operated now-shuttered smelters on the polluted grounds in the town of East Helena.

"Atlantic Richfield Company and respondent ASARCO LLC jointly move to voluntarily dismiss the petition for writ of certiorari ... in light of this Court's recent decision in Guam v. United States," the motion says.

BP and Atlantic Richfield's lawyer Shannon Stevenson of Davis Graham & Stubbs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gregory Evans of McGuireWoods, a lawyer who represents Tucson, Arizona-based Asarco, said: "Atlantic Richfield was correct to finally abandon its appeal in light of the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling in Guam v. United States."

Atlantic Richfield petitioned the Supreme Court in February to challenge a judgment by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said it is liable for a quarter of cleanup costs "incurred to date." Its immediate tab stands at $16 million, and the company must also pay Asarco 25% of future cleanup sums.

In its petition, Atlantic Richfield said that the 9th Circuit got it wrong when it concluded that a lawsuit Asarco filed against it in 2012 to recoup some of the East Helena cleanup costs were not time-barred.

Atlantic Richfield argued a three-year statute of limitations to make such claims had long run out. The company said it began to run in 1998, when Asarco first agreed to remediate the site following a non-CERCLA settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency.

A 9th Circuit panel disagreed, saying the lawsuit was timely because the three-year time limit to make the so-called "contribution claim" had begun to run in 2009, when Asarco created a trust fund to clean up the polluted Montana site.

In the Supreme Court case, Atlantic Richfield asked the court to keep its petition on hold while the justices considered Guam v. United States, which raised similar legal questions.

The case also asked whether a non-CERCLA settlement agreement that initiated the clean up of a contaminated site triggered CERCLA's statute of limitations for contribution claims.

The U.S. island territory prevailed last month, with the justices unanimously rejecting the United States' argument that non-CERCLA settlements set off that statute of limitations.

The case is Atlantic Richfield Company, Petitioner v. Asarco LLC, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-1142.

For Atlantic Richfield Company: Shannon Stevenson of Davis Graham & Stubbs

For Asarco LLC: Gregory Evans of McGuireWoods

Read more:

ARCO must pay Asarco $16 mln over Superfund

9th Circuit trims ARCO's contribution toward Montana Superfund site

SCOTUS sides with Guam in $160 million ex-Navy dump Superfund case