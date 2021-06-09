Attorney Donziger, prosecutors clash over contempt charges in pollution case

Attorney Steven Donziger arrives for his criminal contempt trail at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Donziger's attorneys say the orders to turn over his personal media ambiguous

Prosecution says Donziger acted willfully and knowingly The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - American lawyer Steven Donziger told a Manhattan federal judge in court filings that he should be exonerated from charges of criminal contempt arising from his battles against Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest, while lawyers for the prosecution urged the judge to find him guilty of the charges that could put him behind bars for six months.

The filings made on Tuesday, known as findings of facts and conclusions of law, brought the embattled attorney a step closer to a verdict by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, who has confined him at home for nearly two years amid repeated postponements of his bench trial due to the coronavirus pandemic and issues with his legal representation.

The criminal case springs from post-judgment orders in a civil case brought by Chevron in which a district judge in 2014 barred enforcement in the United States of a $9.5 billion judgment, which Donziger had won in an Ecuadorian court, against the oil major. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan found the judgment had been obtained through fraud.

Donziger and the prosecution presented their case during a 6-day trial held before Preska in May. The disbarred human rights lawyer is charged, among other things, of failing to turn over his computer, phones and other electronic devices and refusing court orders to surrender his passport in the civil case Chevron won in 2014.

In the filings, Donziger and his attorneys including Martin Garbus of Offit Kurman argue that the Harvard Law School graduate should be exonerated because he disobeyed orders due to their ambiguity, rather than deliberately.

Donziger's attorneys also urged the dismissal of the charges due to "irregularities" in the case, including the lack of U.S. Department of Justice supervision of the private lawyers tasked with representing the prosecution.

"This case is going be dismissed because of the prosecutorial misconduct," said Garbus.

The lead United States' special prosecutor, Rita Glavin, declined to comment. She wrote in an 83-page filing that Donziger willfully and knowingly chose to disobey court orders, frustrating efforts to implement a judgment in favor of Chevron that Kaplan entered in the civil case.

The judgment orders Donziger to hand over to Chevron all property traceable to the Ecuadorian judgment, and prohibits him from profiting from it should it be enforced outside the United States.

The facts proven at trial "establish beyond a reasonable doubt defendant Steven Donziger's guilt on criminal contempt," Glavin wrote.

The case is United States v. Donziger, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cr-00561.

For United States: Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC and Brian Maloney of Seward & Kissel

For Donziger: Martin Garbus of Offit Kurman and Ronald Kuby

Read more:

Lawyer who sued Chevron over Ecuador pollution faces N.Y. contempt trial

Judge 'reluctantly' postpones attorney Donziger's trial for fifth time

Lawyer who took on Chevron in Ecuador is disbarred in New York

Chevron wins U.S. ruling blocking $8.6 billion Ecuador rainforest award