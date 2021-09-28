Attorney pleads guilty to defrauding investors in case funding scheme

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Summary DOJ, SEC accused New York attorney of lying to investors

(Reuters) - A New York attorney pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding investors in his now-bankrupt litigation funding business.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan said that attorney Jaeson Birnbaum “conned” investors in his company Cash4Cases Inc by convincing them that money they invested would be loaned to tort litigants. The investors were told they could then claim a percentage of the money awarded to litigants.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty is scheduled to sentence him on Jan. 6. Under a plea deal, Birnbaum has agreed to pay more than $2.66 million. He's also agreed to not appeal any prison sentence of 51 months or less.

Birnbaum’s conduct, which occurred from roughly 2017 through 2019, is also the focus of a related civil suit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in New York federal court on Tuesday.

The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Birnbaum or his attorney, Sam Braverman of Fasulo Braverman & Di Maggio.

Instead of funding litigation, Birnbaum used some of the more than $3 million he received from investors to pay the deposit for a $5 million home in New Jersey and pay off his personal credit cards, according to the DOJ and SEC complaints.

“He used Cash4Cases to steal cash for himself and then tried to cover up his scheme by directing a subordinate to falsify books and records,” Manhattan United States Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. “Now Birnbaum awaits sentencing for his fraudulent conduct.”

The SEC said that Birnbaum defrauded at least four investors by selling them debt securities while misrepresenting the use of the money and promising them returns that didn't exist or that were already pledged to another investor.

The DOJ case is United States v. Birnbaum, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. A case number has not been assigned yet.

For the prosecution: Daniel Loss

The SEC case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Birnbaum, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-08047.

For the SEC: Nancy Brown

For Birnbaum: Sam Braverman of Fasulo Braverman & Di Maggio