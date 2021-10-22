Audio Legal Lookahead: NY vaccine mandate faces challenge

Protestors demonstrate against the mandate that teachers and staff in the New York City Schools system be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they march over the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Healthcare workers in New York State challenge a vaccine mandate claiming it is unconstitutional because it doesn't offer a religious exemption. Plus, Apple faces a deadline in an antitrust matter.