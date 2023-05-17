Bad timing: Federal courts are poised to backtrack on remote access















May 17 (Reuters) - On my short list of good things about the pandemic, remote access to federal court proceedings for media organizations and the public gets a prominent spot.

Yet barring a last-minute reprieve, the federal judiciary’s laudable three-year experiment in openness is set to end.

The Judicial Conference executive committee last week announced that because the COVID-19 emergency is no longer affecting how federal courts function, it plans to pull the plug on public audio access to civil and bankruptcy proceedings in September. Remote public access to criminal proceedings was cut off on May 10 after COVID-era legislation temporarily authorizing such broadcasts expired.

So no more dialing into hearings. From Anchorage to Miami, if you want to find out what’s happening in the nation’s 94 district courts, you’ll once again have to show up in person.

It’s a step backwards that strikes me as both inefficient, unnecessary, and ill-timed, especially given the calls for more judicial transparency.

Yes, there have been occasional pandemic-era broadcast snafus, from “Zoom bombs” by hackers streaming pornography, to mute button fails including the sound of a toilet flushing during a U.S. Supreme Court argument -- not to mention the Texas lawyer who appeared as a wide-eyed kitten after inadvertently failing to switch off a cat filter.

But for every glitch, the last three years have shown that such broadcasts, whether video or audio, are eminently feasible and promote public awareness of the judicial process.

As my Reuters colleague Jacqueline Thomsen, who has been covering the story, tweeted, remote access to federal courts “was huge: reporters and the public could dial into 2020 election challenges playing out in federal courts across the US and folks could dial into the criminal cases against people from their area who were charged in DC with storming the Capitol” on January 6th.

Federal appeals courts are not directly affected by the Judicial Conference’s pending policy revision. Prior to 2020, only two appellate courts (the U.S. Courts of Appeals for Ninth and the D.C. Circuit) routinely live streamed their arguments. Now all 13 plus the Supreme Court do, and they have the authority to decide for themselves if adjustments are called for.

Nor do the proposed changes apply to state courts. Since 2006, courts in all 50 states have allowed some type of camera presence in their courtrooms, according to research by Ruth Ann Strickland, a now-retired public policy professor at Appalachian State University.

As the pandemic unfolded, the National Center for State Courts urged state courts to carry some of their remote-access technological innovations into the post-COVID world, calling it “the disruption that courts needed: to re-imagine and embrace new ways of operating.”

U.S. District courts, by contrast, are poised to reject not just video broadcasts, but also audio access employing that new-fangled invention known as the telephone.

Really?

The decision to nix remote access isn’t final. A spokesman for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts told me that the Committee on Court Administration and Case Management “is studying possible changes to the broadcasting policy and may report at the next Judicial Conference session, on Sept. 12.”

I hope judiciary leaders embrace this chance to keep the virtual courthouse doors open.

The potential benefits are myriad, noted University of Georgia School of Law professor Sonja West, a First Amendment scholar.

“There are many obstacles that can prevent a member of the public from observing court proceedings in person, such as the costs or transportation, a lack of time, the need for childcare, a physical disability and so on,” West said in an email. “Remote proceedings are a powerful tool that can make access to the courts a more practical reality for more people.”

While some judges may prefer to hold sway in court without worrying about scrutiny from the wider world, others have embraced the technology.

Indeed, one judge told me he plans to keep holding select pre-trial hearings remotely -- and inviting the public to dial in. “I have absolutely no intention of precluding the public from having access unless the subject matter is confidential,” U.S. District Judge Alan Albright said in an email.

Based in Waco, Texas, Albright has a patent-heavy docket. During the pandemic, he became a fan of holding Markman hearings (pretrial proceedings used to establish the meaning of key patent terms) via Zoom.

Because participants attending remotely need not worry about the cost of traveling to his courtroom, he said he’s found the online hearings offer more opportunities for junior lawyers to “participate and argue a claim term or two.”

Albright is back to holding trials in person, but said he still livestreams the audio. “We do go on the private record during trial when there is confidential information,” he said -- but otherwise, anyone can listen from anywhere.

To which I say, huzzah.

It’s ironic, really. At a time when so much of the U.S. shut down, federal courts actually opened up. Now that the pandemic is over -- at least officially -- that’s no reason to backtrack on long-overdue remote access to court proceedings.











