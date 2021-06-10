Bankrupt cybersecurity startup says exec can’t skirt transfer probe

A plaque is displayed at the entrance of the U.S. District Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Chipman Brown Cicero Cole See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A former technology officer of the cybersecurity startup NS8, Inc. should not be permitted to evade a probe into purportedly fraudulent transfers that preceded the company’s bankruptcy, lawyers for NS8 argued in court papers on Wednesday.

The employee, Phil Vizzaccaro, has asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Goldblatt in Wilmington, Delaware to halt questions about his role in the alleged scheme, for which NS8’s former CEO Adam Rogas was charged with inflating the company’s bank statements and providing false information to investors. Vizzaccaro, represented by Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole, said in his motion that he is the subject of a grand jury investigation related to the alleged scheme and that he should not be put in a situation of potential self-incrimination by turning over information in the bankruptcy case.

A lawyer for Vizzaccaro, Adam Cole, did not immediately comment.

NS8, represented by Blank Rome, filed for bankruptcy in October owing creditors $123 million. The bankruptcy came a month after Rogas was arrested in Las Vegas. He has pleaded not guilty.

NS8 received court approval earlier this year to investigate $71 million in stock-related transfers the company made and to question 30 people who purportedly received the transfers, including Vizzaccaro, who NS8 says received $13 million.

The company argued in Wednesday's filing that Vizzaccaro can’t be allowed to evade discovery in bankruptcy court just because he is the subject of an federal investigation. NS8 said Vizzaccaro has substantial knowledge about the company’s operations.

“The purported prejudice identified by Vizzaccaro is illusory. Vizzaccaro is merely a ‘subject’ of a federal investigation; he is not a target and has not been indicted,” NS8 said.

A hearing on the matter is set for Friday before Goldblatt.

The case is In re Cyber Litigation Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12702.

For NS8: Stanley Tarr, John Lucian and Michael Silberfarb of Blank Rome

For Vizzaccaro: William Chipman and Adam Cole of Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole

Read more:

Ex-CEO of online security startup charged with defrauding investors