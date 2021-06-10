Bankruptcy judge keeps Kossoff trustee’s subpoena power intact, larger fight looms

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy judge in Manhattan on Thursday kept intact the subpoena power of the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of New York real estate law firm Kossoff PLLC, but there’s a fight brewing over whether the documents the trustee is seeking would waive firm founder Mitchell Kossoff’s Fifth Amendment rights.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones said he is keeping his May 24 order granting injunctive relief to Chapter 7 trustee Albert Togut, of Togut Segal & Segal, largely in force. During a Thursday hearing, Jones said he'll add a reservation of rights clause that will allow the parties to come back to him if there is a dispute.

In doing so, Jones shot down a recommendation by Walter Mack, a criminal defense attorney representing firm founder Mitchell Kossoff, that his relief order include language that doesn't prohibit his client from providing documents to Manhattan and federal prosecutors.

Investigators in both the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office have been probing Kossoff PLLC and Kossoff himself, Mack said. Kossoff appeared to vanish in April amid a string of client lawsuits.

Mack said investigators eventually will want more documents. Jones said there was no need to include that language in his relief "because there is nothing imminent scheduled."

But even as Jones closed the book on this particular dispute, Thursday's hearing served as a prelude for a brewing fight over Kossoff's Fifth Amendment rights.

Togut is seeking another court order designating Kossoff as the responsible officer of the debtor and compelling Kossoff to comply with him. Kossoff, according to Togut, has refused to provide everything from bank records and credit card records to client lists.

"The trustee needs Kossoff to do the things required to assist in the administration of this estate," Togut wrote in his May 28 motion.

Kossoff is asserting a blanket privilege under the Fifth Amendment, and refusing to provide any records of any kind unless he is granted immunity from prosecution, Togut asserted in his motion. Togut's colleague, Neil Berger, echoed those arguments during the hearing.

Togut in his motion argued that Kossoff can cooperate with the trustee while keeping his right to assert the Fifth Amendment. Mack during the hearing said that isn't possible.

"By my submitting all those things, which the trustee seems to think I have an obligation to do, I am basically waiving the Fifth Amendment privilege unless I have received immunity," Mack said.

Jones has not yet ruled on Togut's motion; Kossoff's objection is due June 17, according to federal court records.

Togut and Mack did not respond to requests for comment.

The case is In re Kossoff PLLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 21-10699.

For Togut: Neil Berger, Brian Shaughnessy and Minta Nester of Togut Segal & Segal

For Kossoff: Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack

