Barnes & Thornburg partner out after taking case for My Pillow CEO

Beck will remain on the case

(Reuters) - Barnes & Thornburg on Friday said a Minneapolis partner who signed on to represent My Pillow Inc CEO Mike Lindell in his lawsuit against U.S. voting machine companies Dominion and Smartmatic did so without the law firm’s authorization and is “no longer with the firm.”

The Indianapolis-based firm said it learned late Thursday night that Alec Beck, a labor and employment litigator, had signed onto Lindell's lawsuit "without receiving firm authorization pursuant to internal firm approval procedures."

"The firm has withdrawn as local counsel in this matter and has ended the client relationship. The attorney representing the client in this matter is no longer with the firm," the firm said in a statement.

Beck told Reuters on Friday that he resigned from Barnes & Thornburg, where he had worked since 2018, due to a "dispute," but declined to elaborate. He said he knew Lindell before taking him on as a client.

Beck said he was going to remain on the case, which he confirmed on Friday to the Minnesota federal court, where the case was filed the day before. Beck removed Barnes & Thornburg from his firm affiliation and said "no attorney from Barnes & Thornburg LLP remains of record and the firm’s appearance is thus withdrawn."

Beck said his co-counsel at Houston-based Daniels & Tredennick would take the lead on the case. Douglas Daniels of Daniels & Tredennick said Beck would stay on as local counsel.

Barnes & Thornburg's withdrawal marks the latest instance of a major law firm seeking to distance itself from former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud, which Lindell has supported.

Firms such as Jones Day, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur and Snell & Wilmer have all been pilloried for their litigation efforts on behalf of Trump and the Republican Party after the Nov. 3 election. Critics accused them of pursuing lawsuits that undermine faith in U.S. elections, leading them to either withdraw entirely or limit their involvement in post-election litigation.

Lindell, a staunch Trump supporter, has repeatedly claimed that Dominion and Smartmatic helped rigged the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Those claims resulted in Dominion filing a $1.3 billion defamation case against Lindell in Washington federal court earlier this year. My Pillow countered with its own lawsuit in April, claiming Dominion is trying to "silence" and "punish" Lindell. My Pillow is represented in that case by a team of attorneys from Minneapolis-based Parker Daniels Kibort.

Lindell's newest lawsuit takes a similar tack, claiming Dominion and its lawyers at Clare Locke, a law firm that specializes in defamation litigation, have "weaponized the litigation process" and are trying to cover that their systems were hacked during the election.

Both Dominion and Smartmatic have also filed billion-dollar defamation lawsuits against Fox News and Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, over claims that they rigged the election in Biden's favor. Dominion has also sued former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell. Fox News, Giuliani and Powell have all moved to dismiss their respective lawsuits.

The case is Michael J. Lindell v. US Dominion, Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, 0:21-cv-01332.

