Barnes & Thornburg repped both a fraudster and his victim. 7th Circuit says no problem.

(Reuters) - Barnes & Thornburg was unquestionably conflicted when it defended a nursing home CEO accused of defrauding a longtime client of the firm. But according to a ruling on Monday from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, that conflict did not taint Barnes & Thornburg’s work for the CEO, who pled guilty in the face of evidence the appeals court described as “insurmountable.”

James Burkhart, the onetime CEO of a company that managed dozens of nursing homes in Indiana, was indicted for conducting a scheme in which the company’s vendors – some of which were secretly owned by Burkhart and his associates – issued inflated bills, then kicked back the excess to Burkhart and his confederates. According to the Indianapolis U.S. Attorney’s office, Burkhart’s clandestine financial arrangements extended to companies that provided nursing homes with everything from medical supplies and hospice care to furniture and American flags. The government claimed his overcharges topped $19 million.

The nursing homes managed by Burkhart’s company were operated by the Health and Hospital Corp of Marion County, a municipal corporation that received most of its funding from the federal government. In many instances, according to the government, Burkhart’s company paid vendors’ inflated bills directly with HHC money. Prosecutors described HHC as one of the three victims of Burkhart’s fraud, along with Indiana’s Medicaid program and the company he served as CEO.

HHC is a longstanding Barnes & Thornburg client. The law firm has lobbied for the nursing home operator since 2003. It has also represented HHC in two big lawsuits, including a whistleblower retaliation case that was being litigated at the same time as the firm was working on Berkhart's defense.

Burkhart said in his appellate brief that he knew nothing of Barnes & Thornburg’s ties to HHC when he retained the firm, nor as he worked with Barnes & Thornburg on his defense. The 7th Circuit accepted Burkhart’s contention that he learned of his lawyers’ ties to HHC only after he was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison and $12 million in restitution. (Before he reported to prison, the government told the 7th Circuit, Burkhart threatened Barnes & Thornburg’s managing partner with a $25 million lawsuit for its failure to try to impugn HHC in Burkhart’s case.)

Barnes & Thornburg mounted a full-blown defense for Burkhart, conducting three mock trials when it became clear the government wouldn’t be mollified with a civil settlement. Burkhart flopped as a witness, with mock jurors describing him as “conniving,” “greedy,” “shady” and “unethical.”

As trial approached, Barnes & Thornburg partner Larry Mackey consulted with Burkhart on trial, including Mackey’s proposed cross-examination of HHC’s CEO. Barnes & Thornburg’s plan was to argue that Burkhart did not intend to commit a crime.

But that plan changed when three Burkhart co-defendants, including his brother, made deals with the government to testify against him. Barnes & Thornburg shifted its attention to minimizing Burkhart’s exposure, including his restitution to HHC. The firm said Burkhart owed only $4 million to his alleged victims, even though one of those victims was also Barnes & Thornburg’s client.

Burkhart told the 7th Circuit that Barnes & Thornburg provided him with constitutionally inadequate representation because of its conflicting interest in protecting HHC. Burkhart counsel John Byrne of León Cosgrove argued that the conflict tainted Burkhart’s defense in at least three ways. Barnes & Thornburg, according to Byrne, failed to advise Burkhart about a risky but potentially high-reward strategy of impeaching HHC and its CEO by exposing a $4 million real-estate side deal that HHC had entered with Burkhart. The firm instead planned to go easy on HHC’s CEO in cross-examination to avoid exposing its other client. Then, according to Burkhart’s appellate brief, Barnes & Thornburg pushed him to plead guilty and avoid a trial, knowing that HHC wanted to avoid scrutiny of its own actions.

Burkhart’s brief argued that defendants asserting a violation of their 6th Amendment rights need to show only that their lawyers’ performance was affected by a conflict, not that the conflict changed the outcome of their case. Here, Burkhart argued, Barnes & Thornburg’s relationship with HHC precluded the firm from asserting defenses that might have exonerated Burkhart “because those strategies would have required the firm to confront, discredit and damage its other client.”

Barnes & Thornburg managing partner Robert Grand and former Burkhart defense counsel Mackey did not respond to my email queries. The Indianapolis U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment.

7th Circuit Judges Diane Sykes, Ilana Rovner and Michael Scudder reframed the question. The “proper focus,” Scudder wrote in the court’s opinion, is whether the conflict affected the defendant’s decision to plead guilty, not whether an unconflicted lawyer would have offered the same recommendations.

Here, the court said, the evidence against Burkhart was overwhelming, especially after his co-defendants agreed to testify. The firm worked diligently on the case until the eve of trial, the opinion said, belying Burkhart's assertion that he was suckered into accepting a last-minute plea deal. And the impeachment strategy that Burkhart faulted Barnes & Thornburg for failing to pursue would have sandbagged the firm’s plans to argue that Burkhart had no criminal intent, the court said.

“The law does not require defense counsel to pursue hypothetical strategies with no on-the-ground plausibility in the realities of the prosecution facing a defendant,” Scudder wrote. Burkhart was “understandably troubled” by his discovery of Barnes & Thornburg’s conflict, the 7th Circuit said. But the conflict “did not result in any adverse effect on Burkhart's representation.”

Burkhart appellate counsel Byrne said he’s disappointed in the ruling and considering next steps. “Under our constitution, a criminal defendant is entitled to counsel whose undivided loyalties lie with the client. Mr. Burkhart did not receive that,” he said.

