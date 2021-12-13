Bayer says encouraged by U.S. Supreme Court decision

Logo and flags of Bayer AG are pictured outside a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Companies

Companies Law firms Bayer AG See all

US Supreme Court See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said on Monday it is encouraged by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to ask President Joe Biden's administration for its views on whether the justices should hear its bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

It believes "there are strong legal arguments to support Supreme Court review and reversal," a spokesperson for the German chemicals company said in a written statement.

"We will not entertain any further settlement discussions with plaintiff lawyers that are representing a substantial number of Roundup claims," the spokesperson said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.