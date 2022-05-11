Bayer’s weedkiller saga also taints U.S. justice

Companies Bayer AG The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bayer’s (BAYGn.DE) latest legal setback in its Roundup saga looks equally toxic to American justice read more . Shares in the German drugs-to-agrochemicals group fell 7% on Wednesday after the U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to hear a case relating to claims that the weedkiller causes cancer. A favourable ruling was one of Chief Executive Werner Baumann’s big hopes. He has already set aside up to $15 billion to settle the claims. Obviously, not getting into the court doesn’t help.

It’s also hurtful to the U.S. legal system. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar’s advice is a reversal from the previous administration, which backed Bayer. That increases the chances of the court setting aside its tendency to heed the government’s views on what should and shouldn’t be heard. Things may be looking up for Bayer in other ways. The surge in agricultural commodity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to boost EBITDA by 12% this year to 12.5 billion euros, per Refinitiv estimates. At 6.9 times EBITDA, the company’s enterprise value is well below the 7.5 times average of the last four years. Investors prepared to take an optimistic view on Bayer’s legal headaches may spy value. (By Ed Cropley)

