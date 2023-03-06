From bench to big law: Why Judge Hazel is the latest to hang up his robe















March 3 (Reuters) - After he finished packing up the last of his belongings from his chambers in Greenbelt, Maryland, now-retired U.S. District Judge George Hazel paid a final visit to his old courtroom.

It was a Sunday – the last day of February. He was alone. And the 47-year-old paused a beat to "take it in," he told me.

“To me, a courtroom is a special, almost sacred place in our democracy and our nation,” he said.

Three days later, he started work at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as a partner.

Being a district court judge was for Hazel "quite possibly the greatest job you can do with a law degree." But a lifetime appointment is not the same as a lifetime commitment.

In part, the numbers tell the story: A federal district court judge makes $232,600.

A Big Law associate straight out of law school makes $215,000, plus a $15,000 (pro-rated) bonus. Those who clerked for a judge can command an extra $50,000 to $125,000 signing bonus. As for partners, they routinely rake in seven-figure salaries.

At Gibson Dunn, average profits per equity partner in 2021 were $4.4 million, according to The American Lawyer -- which isn’t to say that’s what Hazel will make, at least not at the outset. Still, he can expect a hefty raise in pay as a partner in the firm's litigation and white collar defense and investigations practice groups.

The salary difference was “absolutely a factor” in moving to private practice, said Hazel, who has two children approaching college age.

A former prosecutor, he took the bench in 2014, when he was 39.

“I do not come from generational wealth,” he said. Practicing at a law firm offers an opportunity to help both his parents and his children.

Hazel joins other lawyers who have hung up their robes relatively early after getting a judicial appointment during the upswing of their careers.

When younger lawyers are tapped for judgeships, the appointing president has “countervailing considerations,” said Gary Feinerman, who stepped down in January after 12 years on the federal bench in Chicago to join Latham & Watkins as a partner.

On one hand, a president wants “younger judges who have a very long runway in front of them to serve for a long time,” said Feinerman, who was appointed when he was 45. But with young appointees, there’s also “a greater chance that at least some of them are going to end up doing something different and leave the bench.”

Among them: U.S. Circuit Judge Paul Watford, 55, who announced in January that after nearly 11 years on the 9th Circuit, he plans to step down on May 31. Reuters reported that Watford told his colleagues in an email that he anticipates returning to private practice, though he did not specify where.

Last year, Alabama federal judge Abdul Kallon quit the bench at age 53 and went on to join Perkins Coie. Gibson Dunn in September hired Gregg Costa after he left the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Houston at age 50.

Watford, Kallon and Costa did not respond to requests for comment.

To be clear, Hazel said money wasn’t the only lure of private practice. “I wouldn’t be doing this unless I was also excited about the work,” he said, pointing to opportunities to collaborate with peer-level colleagues and return to the courtroom as an advocate.

Because being a lower court judge, for all the honorifics, can also be lonely. “It’s a solo act,” Hazel said. “Ultimately it’s your decision, your case.”

Joining Gibson Dunn, where he’ll work out of the firm’s D.C. office, offers the chance to be part of team again, he said.

As a sitting federal judge, job hunting was a delicate undertaking.

“The first thing I did was pull up the judicial ethics guidelines,” Hazel said. “I tried to be really, really careful about which firms I spoke to,” running their names through his docket to make sure he didn’t have any pending cases involving their lawyers.

Linda Ginsberg of Ginsberg partners, who worked with Hazel in making the move, said "everyone wanted him."

While exiting judges (obviously) don’t come with a book of business, they offer a rare mix of insight and prestige that’s of interest to many law firms, she said.

Indeed, business development is the biggest challenge ahead, Hazel said. His only prior law firm experience was as a junior associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges, where he spent five years after graduating from Georgetown University Law Center in 1999.

“How to generate business is the part I think about most,”

he said. “It’s completely new."











