'Bewilderment' from Latino leaders after federal judge rescinds senior status

(Reuters) - "Deep concern and bewilderment.”

That’s how a group of prominent Latino legal and civil rights leaders in an open letter on Monday described their reaction to U.S. District Judge David Hurd’s decision to rescind his plan to take senior status the day after Jorge Alberto Rodriguez was nominated to fill his seat in the Northern District of New York.

“We urge you to reconsider your decision to effectively block the appointment of Mr. Rodriguez — a highly qualified judicial candidate who would also make history as the first Latino judge to sit on an N.D.N.Y. court,” Latinos for a Fair Judiciary wrote in a letter that the authors shared in advance with me.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The letter was signed by five Latino advocates: Voto Latino president Maria Teresa Kumar; LatinoJustice PRLDEF president and general counsel Lourdes Rosado; Mi Familia Vota CEO Héctor Sánchez Barba; League of United Latin American Citizens national director of policy and legislation Art Motta, Latinos for a Fair Judiciary director Andrea Nill Sanchez as well as the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Hurd did not respond to telephone messages with his chambers seeking comment. Rodriguez, an Albany-based state assistant attorney general who emigrated to the United States from Colombia when he was 10 years old, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Hurd notified the White House on Nov. 1, 2021, that he intended to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement where older judges can reduce their workload but still earn full pay, hire clerks and generally retain all the judicial trappings. The 85-year-old jurist was appointed to the bench in 1999 by President Bill Clinton and served as a magistrate judge for eight years prior.

Hurd rescinded the pledge last month, informing President Joe Biden that he was staying put, then followed up with a second letter last week reiterating his decision to remain active.

Taking senior status is a big deal because it creates a vacancy in the court, opening the judge’s seat to a new appointee.

While Hurd did not publicly condition his move to senior status on selecting his successor, a smattering of judges in recent years apparently have tried to hand-pick their replacements – a gambit that some legal ethics experts see as problematic.

For example, Politico reported in 2019 that Judge Michael Kanne of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals planned to take senior status. The judge told Politico that he rescinded his decision because one of his former clerks, Indiana Solicitor General Tom Fisher, would not be nominated to replace him.

Kanne died in June, leaving the seat open for a Biden pick.

And U.S. Circuit Judge Johnnie Rawlinson, who serves on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, told Reuters in April that she was considering taking senior status. She urged the White House to appoint one of her former clerks, Berna Rhodes-Ford, to succeeded her.

Rawlinson remains on the bench. She did not respond to a request for comment via the 9th Circuit’s media liaison.

“I think it is inappropriate for judges to condition their retirements on the selection of a particular successor,” John Collins, a law professor at George Washington University who studies the judiciary, told me.

Doing so is problematic from a separation of powers perspective, he said via email, because “the Constitution gives the President, with the advice and consent of the Senate, the power to appoint judges.”

Suffice to say, there’s nothing in there about sitting judges having a say in the selection.

When judges attempt to control the pick, they insert themselves into the political process, said Arthur Hellman, a professor emeritus at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law who studies the regulation of ethics in the federal judiciary. “Judges are supposed to be outside of politics.”

That’s not to say judges should have no role at all, added Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court. “They might be called upon by their home state senator for consultation, and that’s perfectly fine,” he said. “But the idea that they can specifically dictate the terms of taking senior status is not consistent with the Constitution.”

In Hurd's situation, when he wrote to Biden on July 14, 2022, the day after Rodriguez was nominated, to rescind his decision, he said his change of heart was not about a person, but a place. “I will take senior status if a confirmed successor lives in this area and is permanently assigned to the United States Courthouse in Utica, New York.”

The demand took a bit of nerve, if you ask me. As the Times Union in Albany reported, Hurd was originally appointed to a fill a judgeship vacancy in New York’s capital but stayed on in Utica, where he had been working in private practice.

Still, Rodriguez was willing to accede to the request.

“It has always been the expectation that Judge Hurd’s successor would sit in the Utica courthouse, and Jorge Rodriguez has committed to doing so,” Jess Fassler, chief of staff to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, said in a statement.

Problem solved, right?

Wrong.

As my colleague Nate Raymond reported, Hurd followed up with a second letter to the president on Aug. 10.

“I write to reiterate that I have unconditionally withdrawn my previously expressed intention regarding senior status,” Hurd wrote, adding that he intends to remain a full-fledged judge “for the foreseeable future.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Hurd made no mention of Rodriguez, but it’s hard not to wonder what's motivating the about-face.

The Latinos for a Fair Judiciary wrote in their letter, “It is apparent that your initial stated reason for rescinding your intention to take senior status — that your replacement be based in Utica — was simply a pretext. Mr. Rodriguez has said he is committed to serving in Utica despite being under no obligation to do so.”

The group stressed that Rodriguez would bring diversity to the bench and “add a new perspective that is not currently reflected on the region’s federal courts.”

The letter writers asked the judge to reconsider his decision "if not for the sake of N.D.N.Y. and the people you serve, then at least for the benefit of your own reputation and integrity."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.