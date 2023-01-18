Biden admin to step up audits of nursing homes' antipsychotic use

Summary Action follows longstanding reports of inappropriate use

Health and Human Services audits aim to uncover inaccurate schizophrenia diagnoses















(Reuters) - The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would step up efforts to crack down on the inappropriate use of antipsychotic drugs at nursing homes based on unsupported diagnoses.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that it would begin conducting targeted audits of nursing homes to determine whether they improperly diagnose residents with schizophrenia to justify using antipsychotic drugs.

Nursing homes found to engage in a pattern of inaccurate diagnoses will have their rating on the agency's Care Compare website, which is aimed at helping consumers choose nursing facilities, downgraded to one star, out of a possible five, HHS said. Some states may tie star ratings to levels of Medicaid reimbursement.

"No nursing home resident should be improperly diagnosed with schizophrenia or given an inappropriate antipsychotic," Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "The steps we are taking today will help prevent these errors and give families peace of mind."

David Gifford, chief medical officer for the nursing home industry group American Health Care Association and its sister group National Center for Assisted Living, said in a statement the groups' members "have been active partners in a national effort to reduce the unnecessary use of antipsychotics in nursing homes."

However, Gifford said that "dramatically downgrading entire ratings based on a single measure results in misleading information and causes more consumer confusion."

Inappropriate use in nursing homes of antipsychotic drugs, which can have serious side effects including death, has raised concerns for years. The U.S. Government Accountability Office, a federal watchdog, called for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to take steps to reduce the drugs' use in a 2015 report.

The non-profit Human Rights Watch also said in a 2018 report that U.S. nursing homes routinely use antipsychotics to sedate residents with dementia, often without informed consent from residents or their proxies.

The current rating system already takes into account facilities' use of antipsychotics in residents without schizophrenia, which can result in lower scores. But the measure excludes the use of antipsychotics in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia.

An HHS Office of Inspector General report in November found a very sharp increase from 2015 to 2019 of patients in nursing homes who had no history of schizophrenia in their Medicare claim records being diagnosed with the disease. The increase was concentrated in 99 nursing homes where 20% or more of residents had such diagnoses, the report said.

The Biden administration signaled its plans to address the issue in a February 2022 fact sheet outlining a broader plan to improve long-term care for seniors.

HHS also said that it would begin making public citations for health violations that nursing homes are disputing, in an effort to increase transparency.











