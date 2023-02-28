Biden administration accuses Texas of 'judge shopping' spending law case

Summary DOJ seeks to transfer Texas lawsuit over spending bill

Feb 28 (Reuters) - For the third time this year, the Biden administration is accusing Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of "judge shopping" and is asking a federal judge in his state to let someone else hear a case he filed challenging government policies.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday asked U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in Lubbock, to transfer a lawsuit by Paxton claiming last year's $1.7 trillion federal government funding law was unlawful.

The department argued that Lubbock was an improper venue for the dispute and that a case pitting the state of Texas against the federal government either belonged before a judge in Texas' capital of Austin or a judge in Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit landed before Hendrix because under a local order, 67% of civil cases filed in the Northern District of Texas's Lubbock division are assigned to Hendrix, its only active judge, who has often ruled against Democratic President Joe Biden's policies.

The other 33% of cases filed in Lubbock are assigned to Senior U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings, an appointee of former President Ronald Reagan, giving litigants a 100% chance of drawing a Republican-appointed judge.

Paxton has often sued the Biden administration in the state's smaller cities like Lubbock, Amarillo and Victoria where local orders assign most cases to a Trump-appointed judge.

In Monday's filing, the department said Paxton has been able to do so by taking the position that a state resides for venue purposes in every district or division within its territory and not just its state capital.

The Justice Department argued that was wrong and that "the public’s interest in the fair administration of justice would be harmed if a filing with strong indicia of judge shopping were left unchecked."

Paxton's office did not respond to a request for comment.

In a lawsuit filed Feb. 15, Paxton argued the $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 spending package enacted in December was unconstitutionally passed as more than half of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives' members were not physically present to provide quorum and voted by proxy under pandemic-era rules.

Republicans ended the proxy voting policy when they took control of the House in January.

Monday's motion follows Justice Department requests to transfer two other Paxton-led cases before Trump-appointed judges, starting with one challenging a Biden immigration policy that is before U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton in Victoria.

The other, before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, seeks to block a Biden administration rule allowing retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors in selecting investments.

The case is State of Texas v. Garland, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 5:23-cv-00034.

For Texas: Aaron Reitz of the Texas Office of the Attorney General

For the United States: Courtney Enlow of the U.S. Department of Justice

