A "For Rent" sign is placed in front of a home in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday asked local officials to take new actions to help prevent unnecessary evictions, according to a letter seen by Reuters, one day after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a federal moratorium aimed at keeping people housed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. read more