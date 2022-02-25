1 minute read
Biden to announce U.S. Supreme Court pick Friday at White House -sources
WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden planned to announce his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday at the White House, according to two people familiar with the process.
Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey
