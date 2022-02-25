Biden to announce U.S. Supreme Court pick Friday at White House -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden planned to announce his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday at the White House, according to two people familiar with the process.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.