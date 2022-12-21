Biden announces last six judicial nominees of 2022

Summary The president intends to nominate six judges in California, Indiana and New Jersey

Biden has announced 150 federal judicial nominees so far















(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his final six judicial nominees of 2022, as Democrats prepare for another two years of reshaping the federal bench after retaining control of the Senate in the midterm elections.

The White House said the six nominees will be appointed to federal district courts in Indiana, New Jersey and California. They will be among the first that Biden sends to the Senate for its consideration after the new Congress begins Jan. 3.

The Democratic president has announced 150 federal judicial nominees since January 2021. The Senate has confirmed 97 of them, surpassing the 77 judicial appointments former President Donald Trump secured in his first two years in office.

The vast majority of Biden's nominees have been women and people of color, in keeping with his pledge to bring greater diversity to the federal bench.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called confirming judges a "top priority" in 2023 for the Senate, where some hurdles to approving judges will be eased after Democrats secured majority control of the chamber in the midterms.

In California, Biden intends to nominate Mónica Ramírez Almadani, the president of the public interest law firm Public Counsel, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Wesley Hsu to become federal judges in the state's Central District.

Biden also is nominating San Diego Superior Court Judge Marian Gaston to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

In New Jersey, Biden is nominating to the federal bench Michael Farbiarz, the general counsel of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Union County Superior Court Robert Kirsch.

Biden is also moving to elevate U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Brookman to a district court judgeship in the Southern District of Indiana, a state that unlike California and New Jersey has two Republican senators.

A White House official said the state's two Republican senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, were consulted on Brookman's nomination, and Young in a statement said he was "well-prepared to transition to serving as a district court judge."

Under Senate customs, home state senators historically must return so-called "blue slips" to the Senate Judiciary Committee indicating support for a district court pick for their nominations to be considered.

While Senate Democrats have followed in Republicans' footsteps by not requiring blue slips for federal appeals court seats, they have continued to respect the longstanding tradition for district court nominees.

(NOTE: This story has been updated with a comment from Senator Todd Young.)

Read more:

U.S. Senate confirms first Black woman to conservative-leaning 5th Circuit

Biden's ability to reshape U.S. judiciary hangs in balance as election looms











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.