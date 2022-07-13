Biden appellate court pick wins rare support of her state's GOP senators

Doris Pryor, a federal magistrate nominated to serve on the Chicago-based Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Summary

Summary Law firms Doris Pryor would be first Black person from Indiana on 7th Circuit

Republican home-state Senators returned "blue slips" on nomination

(Reuters) - The path to confirmation for President Joe Biden's latest nominee for the Chicago-based federal appeals court became clearer on Wednesday after she became the first of his appellate picks from a state with two Republican senators to garner their backing.

Republican Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun of Indiana on Wednesday both returned "blue slips" indicating their support for U.S. Magistrate Judge Doris Pryor, nominated to become the first Black person from their state to serve on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pryor appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee alongside Roopali Desai, an Arizona lawyer and partner at Coppersmith Brockelman nominated to serve on the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

But with two of their peers backing Pryor, a former federal prosecutor for 12 years who was earlier a public defender, Republicans on the panel largely targeted their questions toward Desai, who was grilled about her positions in voting rights litigation.

Senators historically needed to return blue slips, named for the color of the forms, for nominees from their state to be considered.

Democrats, though, have been following a practice adopted by Republicans during the Trump administration of not requiring them for circuit nominees.

Notably, they moved ahead with Biden's nomination of Butler Snow partner Andre Mathis to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals even after Tennessee's two GOP senators complained the White House had not adequately consulted them on his selection.

The committee advanced his nomination 12-10 in February, but Mathis has yet to receive a vote on the Senate floor.

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee's Democratic chairman, said on Wednesday it was notable Young and Braun worked with Democratic Representative André Carson to find "common, bipartisan ground" to recommend Pryor to Biden.

"Judge Pryor is an outstanding nominee who is proof the process can work," Durbin said.

Their backing provides a level of bipartisan support rare for Biden's nominees. Young made his support known when Pryor was nominated in May, while Braun at the time said he would be "carefully considering" her qualifications and philosophy.

"I’m appreciative of the president’s willingness to consult with me and Senator Braun when this position became available in an effort to appoint a judge who earned the respect and support from all sides of the political aisle," Young told the panel.

Pryor thanked him, saying: "Hoosier hospitality is alive and well."

Read more:

Biden moves to fill key appellate seat vacated by U.S. Supreme Court's Jackson

U.S. Senate panel advances first Biden appellate pick using Trump-era strategy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.