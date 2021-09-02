Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden calls top court ruling on Texas abortion ban 'unprecedented assault' on women's rights

U.S. President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst 

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Texas' abortion ban "is an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights," after the top court allowed the law to remain in place. read more

Biden said while the ruling was not the final word on what he called an "extreme" state law, he was directing the federal government to see how it could "ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions... and what legal tools we have to insulate women and providers from the impact of Texas’ bizarre scheme of outsourced enforcement to private parties."

Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
