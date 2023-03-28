Biden labor nominees cleared for U.S. Senate vote

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law Firms Panel approves Biden picks for labor department, anti-bias agency

Republicans have criticized nominees' progressive views















(Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday advanced President Joe Biden's nominees for key posts at two worker protection agencies to votes by the full Senate, over the objections of Republican lawmakers.

The Democrat-controlled Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted 12-9 to approve the nomination of U.S. Department of Labor official Jessica Looman to head the agency office that enforces federal wage laws.

The panel also voted 11-10 to advance Biden's nomination of civil rights lawyer Kalpana Kotagal for a seat on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces laws banning workplace discrimination.

The Senate has not scheduled confirmation votes on the nominees.

The HELP Committee had approved Looman, a former union lawyer, for a confirmation vote in November, but her nomination stalled and the Senate failed to hold a vote before a deadline at the end of the year.

Republicans and business groups have criticized Looman for her involvement in drafting a proposed rule that would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, who often cost companies less than employees. The Department of Labor is expected to finalize the rule in the coming months.

Biden's choice of Kotagal for an EEOC seat has also been slammed by Republicans, who have pointed to her opposition to mandatory arbitration of employment disputes and her positions on LGBTQ rights and police brutality, among other issues.

Kotagal, a partner at prominent plaintiffs' law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, is known for helping to develop the use of "inclusion riders," which are provisions in actors' contracts requiring studios to hire more diverse casts and crews, in Hollywood productions.

If Kotagal is confirmed, Democrats would gain a 3-2 advantage on the EEOC, making it easier for the agency to adopt various policies supported by the Biden administration.

Read more:

Biden taps former union official to lead Labor Dept. wage unit

Biden labor proposal shakes up gig economy that relies on contractors

Biden taps lawyer behind Hollywood 'inclusion rider' for EEOC post

Key Biden labor nominees approved by U.S. Senate panel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.