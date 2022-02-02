Biden names former Senator Jones as adviser for process to fill Supreme Court seat

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) asks a question during a U.S. Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 23, 2020. Alex Edelman/Pool via REUTERS

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen advisers for his upcoming selection to fill outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat, with former Democratic Senator Doug Jones selected as a "nomination adviser for legislative affairs," the White House said.

Minyon Moore, a public affairs strategist, and Ben LaBolt, who was previously a White House assistant press secretary, were also chosen by Biden as nomination advisers for engagement and communications respectively, the White House said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

