Biden nominates 2 US Navy Reserve officers to federal appeals courts

July 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated a federal magistrate judge in Indiana and a public defender in Kansas who are both U.S. Navy Reserve officers to serve on two federal appeals courts.

Biden picked U.S. Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar in Hammond, Indiana, for a seat on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Rich Federico, a federal public defender in Kansas, to serve on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

They are among four new nominees unveiled on Thursday, bringing the total number of federal judicial nominees the Democratic president has put forward since taking office in 2021 to 180, the White House said.

Rich Federico, an assistant federal public defender with the Federal Public Defender for the District of Kansas, appears in an undated photo. Federal Public Defender for the District of Kansas/Handout via REUTERS

The vast majority of Biden's nominees have been women and people of color, in keeping with his pledge to bring greater diversity to the federal bench. Thursday's nominees continued that trend.

They include Judge Eumi Lee, a Korean American state court judge in California's Alameda County who would become a district court judge in the state's Northern District, and Minnesota Court of Appeals' Judge Jeffrey Bryan, who would be that state's first Hispanic federal district court judge.

Kolar has served as a federal magistrate judge since 2018 and is also a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. The former prosecutor has served in the Navy Reserve since 2009 and was on active duty in Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015.

Federico, who has worked in the Federal Public Defender's offices in Kansas and Oregon since 2017, also serves in the Navy Reserve, where he is a captain and a military judge for the Navy Reserve Trial Judiciary.

His nomination continues Biden's push to nominate public defenders to the federal bench, a career background that progressive advocates say is underrepresented compared to former prosecutors and corporate lawyers.

In total, Biden has nominated 41 public defenders to the federal bench, including 12 to the nation's appellate courts, according to the Alliance for Justice.

On the 10th Circuit, Federico would be the second public defender appointed by Biden, following the Senate's confirmation last year of Veronica Rossman in 2021.

Biden previously nominated someone else to the vacancy Federico would fill, Jabari Wamble, but the nomination expired in the Senate. Biden then nominated Wamble to a district court position in February, but he withdrew in May.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

