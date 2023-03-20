Biden nominates four new federal judges across three states

Summary

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled his first new judicial nominees in nearly a month, as he moved to appoint four new federal judges in three states.

The nominees include Darrel Papillion, a former president of the Louisiana State Bar Association and trial lawyer in Baton Rouge, nominated to serve as a federal judge in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

That state has two Republican senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, who under Senate customs must return so-called "blue slips" indicating their support for any district court nominee from their state for the nomination to advance.

Progressive advocates have argued the "blue slip" custom has impaired Biden's ability to nominate judges in states with two Republican senators and should be abandoned to speed up confirmations.

In the case of Papillion, he already secured Cassidy's backing. The senator in a statement said Papillion, a partner at the law firm Walters, Papillion, Thomas, Cullens, has "the experience and temperament to be a good federal judge."

"He is knowledgeable and thoughtful," Cassidy said. "I expect him to be approved by both Democrats and Republicans."

A spokesperson for Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, did not respond to requests for comment.

Biden's other federal judicial nominees are Jeremy Daniel, a federal prosecutor in Chicago nominated to be a judge in the Northern District of Illinois, and Brendan Abell Hurson and Matthew Maddox, two federal magistrate judges in Maryland up for life-tenured positions as district court judges.

With their nominations, Biden will have announced 161 judicial nominees. The Senate has confirmed 117 of them, most of whom have been women and people of color, in keeping with Biden's pledge to diversify the federal bench.

The progressive Alliance for Justice says Biden has also won the confirmation of a record 31 judicial nominees with backgrounds as public defenders, whose ranks in the judiciary are small compared to former prosecutors and law firm partners.

Hurson, if confirmed, would add to that record, after spending much of his career as a federal public defender before being named a magistrate judge in 2022.

In addition to judges, Biden on Monday also nominated two new U.S. attorneys, Tara McGrath, who would become the top federal prosecutor in the Southern District of California, and Eric Olshan, who would serve that role in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

(NOTE: This story has been updated with comment from Senator Bill Cassidy.)

