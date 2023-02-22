Biden nominates lawmaker's son-in-law to bench again, but to lower court

Summary Jabari Wamble nominated to Kansas district court rather than 10th Circuit

Wamble is son-in-law of Missouri Representative Emanuel Cleaver















(Reuters) - A Kansas prosecutor nominated last year to a seat on a federal appeals court has been renominated by President Joe Biden on Wednesday — but this time to a position as a lower-court judge in his home state.

Jabari Wamble, the son-in-law of Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver of neighboring Missouri, was one of three judicial nominees whose nominations had lapsed with the end of the prior Congress and who Biden did not renominate in January.

But unlike the two others, the White House did not rule out renominating Wamble, a federal prosecutor in Kansas picked by Biden in August to become the first Black judge from his state on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

He is instead now being nominated to become a district court judge in Kansas. A White House official said he was nominated to the district court after "further consideration and conversation with Mr. Wamble regarding his own interests and experience."

"The President is proud to put Jabari Wamble forward, and believes he would be a wonderful addition to the federal bench in Kansas," the official said.

Biden also nominated Colorado-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Kato Crews to a district court position and Molly Silfen, an associate solicitor in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to a 15-year term on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

In total, Biden has announced 157 federal judicial nominees since taking office in January 2021, a majority of whom have been women and people of color, in keeping with a pledge to diversify the federal judiciary.

Wamble, who has been a federal prosecutor since 2011, is married to Marissa Cleaver. Her father, a Kansas City congressman, was an early supporter of Biden in his 2020 presidential campaign.

The elder Cleaver's office and Wamble did not respond to requests for comment.

The Senate Judiciary Committee did not take up Wamble's 10th Circuit nomination before it lapsed. As a district court nominee, his nomination will be subject to a committee requirement that his two home state senators return "blue slips" supporting his nomination for him to be considered.

Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas last year spoke positively of Wamble, saying he had "demonstrated legal skill and interest in justice throughout his professional career."

But fellow Republican Senator Roger Marshall never committed to supporting him, telling the Kansas City Star in January that he was waiting to see how the American Bar Association, which rates judicial nominees, approached Wamble. It has yet to rate him.

Read more:

Biden not renominating two stalled judicial picks, White House says











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.