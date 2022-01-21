Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Biden nominates Lindenbaum for Federal Election Commission

The offices of the Federal Election Commission are seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate Dara Lindenbaum for commissioner of the Federal Election Commission, the White House said on Friday.

Lindenbaum is a lawyer in Washington, D.C., whose work has involved advising federal, state and local political committees and candidates, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub

