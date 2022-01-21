Biden nominates Lindenbaum for Federal Election Commission

The offices of the Federal Election Commission are seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate Dara Lindenbaum for commissioner of the Federal Election Commission, the White House said on Friday.

Lindenbaum is a lawyer in Washington, D.C., whose work has involved advising federal, state and local political committees and candidates, the White House said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rami Ayyub

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.