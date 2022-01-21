1 minute read
Biden nominates Lindenbaum for Federal Election Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate Dara Lindenbaum for commissioner of the Federal Election Commission, the White House said on Friday.
Lindenbaum is a lawyer in Washington, D.C., whose work has involved advising federal, state and local political committees and candidates, the White House said in a statement.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub
